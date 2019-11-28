11/27 Powell’s AEW Dynamite audio review: Chris Jericho vs. Scorpio Sky for the AEW Championship, Kenny Omega vs. Pac, Hangman Page vs. MJF for the AEW Dynamite Diamond Ring

Categories

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the first AEW Dynamite television show: Chris Jericho vs. Scorpio Sky for the AEW Championship, Kenny Omega vs. Pac, Hangman Page vs. MJF for the AEW Dynamite Diamond Ring, and more (30:29)…

Click here for the November 27 AEW Dynamite audio review.

