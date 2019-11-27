What's happening...

11/27 Moore’s MLW Fusion audio review: Jimmy Havoc vs. Mance Warner in a Falls Count Anywhere in Orlando match, Alex Hammerstone vs. Douglas James for the MLW National Openweight Championship, Zeda Zhang vs. The Spider Lady

November 27, 2019

Categories

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

John Moore reviews the latest MLW Fusion television show: Jimmy Havoc vs. Mance Warner in a Falls Count Anywhere in Orlando match, Alex Hammerstone vs. Douglas James for the MLW National Openweight Championship, Zeda Zhang vs. The Spider Lady, and more (34:52)…

Click here for the November 27 MLW Fusion audio review. 

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.

New Members’ RSS Feed

To subscribe to the Member Audio RSS feed to listen in  iTunes or on popular podcast apps on iPhones/iPads and Android devices, enter the feed below:

http://prowrestling.net/site/feed/podcast/

Important Note: You will need to enter a username and password. For more instructions, plus a list of show-specific feeds if you prefer to subscribe to individual shows rather than all of our shows in a single feed, click here: http://subscribers.prowrestling.net/member-podcast-rss/


The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features ODB discussing the fire that destroyed her food truck, the fundraising drive to help her buy a new truck, her appearance on the latest Impact Wrestling television show, Triple H telling her to go to TNA, and much more...


Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.