09/30 Powell’s AEW Dynamite audio review: Jon Moxley defends the AEW Championship against an opponent of Eddie Kingston’s choosing, FTR vs. Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky for the AEW Tag Titles, Darby Allin vs. Ricky Starks, Chris Jericho vs. Isiah Kassidy, Orange Cassidy vs. Dark Order’s 10

Categories

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews AEW Dynamite: Jon Moxley defends the AEW Championship against an opponent of Eddie Kingston’s choosing, FTR vs. Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky for the AEW Tag Titles, Darby Allin vs. Ricky Starks, Chris Jericho vs. Isiah Kassidy, Orange Cassidy vs. Dark Order’s 10, and more (30:58)…

Click here for the September 30 AEW Dynamite audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.

Dot Net Members’ RSS Feed

To subscribe to the Member Audio RSS feed to listen in iTunes or on popular podcast apps on iPhones/iPads and Android devices, enter the feed below:

http://prowrestling.net/site/feed/podcast/

Important Note: You will need to enter a username and password. For more instructions, plus a list of show-specific feeds if you prefer to subscribe to individual shows rather than all of our shows in a single feed, click here: http://subscribers.prowrestling.net/member-podcast-rss/



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Major League Wrestling voice Rich Bocchini discussing the company's upcoming return, new streaming partnerships, working with AJ Kirsch on color commentary, working in Mexico early in the pandemic, and more...