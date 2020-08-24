08/24 ProWrestling.net Live: Jason Powell and Jonny Fairplay take calls coming out of WWE SummerSlam, NXT Takeover XXX, and AEW Dynamite

Categories

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet) guest co-host Jonny Fairplay (@jonnyfairplay)

ProWrestling.net Live featured Jason Powell and Survivor Hall of Famer Jonny Fairplay taking listener calls coming out of the WWE SummerSlam, NXT Takeover XXX, and AEW Dynamite weekend events. ProWrestling.net Live airs the day after WWE pay-per-view events at PWAudio.net. The show returns next Monday, the day after WWE Payback (88:46)…

Click here for the August 24 ProWrestling.net Live.

