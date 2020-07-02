07/01 Powell’s AEW Dynamite audio review: Fyter Fest night one featuring Cody vs. Jake Hager for the TNT Championship, Kenny Omega and Hangman Page vs. Best Friends for the AEW Tag Titles, Hikaru Shida vs. Penelope Ford for the AEW Women’s Championship, Private Party vs. Santana and Ortiz

Categories

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest night one featuring Cody vs. Jake Hager for the TNT Championship, Kenny Omega and Hangman Page vs. Best Friends for the AEW Tag Titles, Hikaru Shida vs. Penelope Ford for the AEW Women’s Championship, Private Party vs. Santana and Ortiz, and more (26:38)…

Click here for the July 1 AEW Dynamite audio review.







http://prowrestling.net/site/feed/podcast/





