AEW Collision lineup: TBS and TNT title matches top tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and segments are advertised for tonight’s AEW Collision television show.
-Hikaru Shida vs. Queen Aminata for the TBS Championship
-Kevin Knight vs. AR Fox for the TNT Championship
-Will Ospreay vs. Adam Brooks
-Tommaso Ciampa vs. Myron Reed
-Jack Perry vs. Nick Wayne
-ROH Champion Bandido vs. Adam Priest
-Mercedes Mone speaks
-Athena in action
-“The Brawling Birds” Alex Windsor and Jamie Hayter in action
-Brian Cage, Hechicero, and Jake Doyle in action
Powell’s POV: Collision was taped on Thursday in Boston, Massachusetts, at MGM Music Hall. Don Murphy’s review will be available after Collision is simulcast on TNT and HBO Max at 7CT/8ET. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons). I will be filling in for Will, who was a late scratch this week.
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