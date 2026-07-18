AEW Collision lineup: TBS and TNT title matches top tonight’s show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for tonight’s AEW Collision television show.

-Hikaru Shida vs. Queen Aminata for the TBS Championship

-Kevin Knight vs. AR Fox for the TNT Championship

-Will Ospreay vs. Adam Brooks

-Tommaso Ciampa vs. Myron Reed

-Jack Perry vs. Nick Wayne

-ROH Champion Bandido vs. Adam Priest

-Mercedes Mone speaks

-Athena in action

-“The Brawling Birds” Alex Windsor and Jamie Hayter in action

-Brian Cage, Hechicero, and Jake Doyle in action

Powell’s POV: Collision was taped on Thursday in Boston, Massachusetts, at MGM Music Hall. Don Murphy’s review will be available after Collision is simulcast on TNT and HBO Max at 7CT/8ET. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons). I will be filling in for Will, who was a late scratch this week.