WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event lineup (Live Coverage Tonight): The card for the Peacock special at Madison Square Garden

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event special that will be held tonight in New York, New York, at Madison Square Garden.

-WWE Champion CM Punk and Cody Rhodes vs. Gunther and Sami Zayn (Gunther and Zayn will be added to the WWE Championship match at SummerSlam if they are victorious)

-Paige and Brie Bella vs. Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

-Danhausen vs. JD McDonagh in a No DQ match

-Lyra Valkyria vs. Bayley

-World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns and New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson team up “for an acknowledgment fit for The World’s Most Famous Arena.”

-(Pre-Show) U.S. Champion Trick Williams vs. Laredo Kid in a non-title match

Powell’s POV: The pre-show match was added today and is completely random. Adam Pearce announced the new main event stipulation during Friday’s Smackdown. While I typically prefer a singles match for a championship, the stipulation definitely makes the Punk and Cody vs. Gunther and Zayn tag match more interesting. Join me for my live review of the pre-show at 6:30CT/7:30 ET or the start of the main card as the show streams live on Peacock (and Netflix internationally) starting at 7CT/8ET. Jake Barnett and I will team up for a same-night audio review, available to everyone as this week’s Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast.