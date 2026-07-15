Vetter’s Independent Wrestling Roundup: Mustafa Ali vs. Metehan for the TNA International Title, Bryan Keith vs. Demo Diamond, Priscilla Kelly vs. Vert Vixen vs. Abadon for the MPX Women’s Title

CategoriesCHRIS VETTER NEWS TICKER VIEWPOINTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

There is far more good indy wrestling out there than I can watch. So, in this review, I’m popping in on multiple recent indy shows and watching just a few matches from each show that interest me. The reality is that I wasn’t going to get to watch every match from every one of these shows! I picked out matches with top names we’ve seen on TV, some top indy names, and WWE ID prospects.

* In this roundup, I picked out nine matches from across six different recent indy shows.

German Wrestling Federation “Summer Smash” in Berlin, Germany, at the Astra Kulturhaus on July 12, 2026 (live and free on YouTube)

This venue is probably a large gym, but the lights are low over the crowd. Lighting in the ring was okay. The crowd was 400. There is German-only commentary.

Mustafa Ali vs. Metehan for the TNA International Title. Metehan wrestled briefly in NXT-UK as Teoman; he has short, dark hair and a goatee. Ali defended this belt a week ago in Paris, France. They went to tie up, but Metehan rolled to the floor to stall. Metehan was finally ready to tie up … when Ali rolled to the floor and celebrated with the crowd. Humorous. They literally touched for the first time at 3:30 and locked up on the mat. They twisted each other’s arms, and Metehan yanked Ali by his hair to the mat. Ali knocked him down with a shoulder tackle.

Ali hit a huracanrana at 6:00. He clotheslined Metehan to the floor. Metehan kicked Ali to the floor at 8:00. Metehan dropped Ali face-first on the apron and was in control; he got a nearfall in the ring, and he kept Mustafa grounded. Metehan hit an Irish Whip at 11:30, but Ali hit a tornado DDT, and they were both down. They got to their knees and traded forearm strikes, then more while standing. Ali nailed his rolling stunner, then a standing moonsault for a nearfall at 13:00. Metehan nailed a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall.

Ali dove through the ropes at 15:00, and they crashed into the front row. Back in the ring, Ali charged but crashed face-first into the middle turnbuckle. Metehan immediately hit a DDT for a nearfall. Metehan hit a clothesline, then a diving forearm strike for a nearfall at 17:00, but Ali got a foot on the ropes. Metehan was livid, and he struck the ref! The ref was down. Metehan took off his belt, and he whipped Ali a few times on his back. Ali grabbed the belt and struck Metehan several times. Metehan hit a low-blow punt kick! A second ref got in. Ali avoided a second diving forearm, got a rollup, and the flash pin! Really good action. Metehan threw a tantrum.

Mustafa Ali defeated Metehan to retain the TNA International Title at 19:40.

* Ali got on the mic and spoke in English, saying it’s an honor and a privilege to wrestle in front of these fans. Short and simple, but I’ll reiterate that no one cuts a babyface promo on the indy scene like Ali.

Future Stars of Wrestling “Future Shock” in Las Vegas, Nevada, at the FSW Arena on July 12, 2026 (YouTube)

Title Match Network posted this one match for free on its YouTube channel; this is not the entire eight-match show. Again, the FSW Arena is small, with a seating capacity of maybe 100. Banners hang on the walls of past graduates like Killer Kross and Chris Bey. Lighting is decent; I’ve seen a lot of matches from this venue in the past year (including a lot of non-FSW events here during WrestleMania week the past two Aprils.)

Veronica Haven vs. Taylor Yorke. WWE ID prospect Haven is only 5’1″, and she’s giving up four inches and some overall size to Yorke. I’ve only seen blonde Yorke once or twice. They opened in a knuckle lock, and traded offense on the mat. Haven hit a second-rope crossbody block for a nearfall at 1:30. They traded slaps to the face. Yorke hit a running kick to the jaw for a nearfall. She hit a running Facewash kick in the corner for a nearfall at 3:00.

Yorke hit a powerslam for a nearfall and was in charge. Haven hit some forearm strikes, then a Lungblower to the back at 5:00 and a monkey-flip. Haven hit some clotheslines and a running knee to the jaw for a nearfall. Yorke nailed a Helluva Kick for a nearfall. She charged, but Haven hit a superkick, then a Spinebuster for a nearfall. Haven tied up Yorke’s legs and cranked back on Yorke’s head until Yorke tapped out. Good for the time given.

Veronica Haven defeated Taylor Yorke at 6:52.

Metroplex (MPX) Wrestling “Surge” in Fort Worth, Texas, at the Southwest Community Center on July 11, 2026 (free on YouTube)

The venue is a gym, and the lighting is good. The crowd was maybe 250.

Bryan Keith vs. Demo Diamond. Demo looks a lot like ROH’s Cheeseburger but not as slender, and he has light pink and green in his hair. He’s a flamboyant babyface. Keith came out second and scared some kids as he looped the ring. A feeling-out process early on. Keith clasped his hands behind his back and let Diamond chop him. Keith dropped him with a Mafia Kick at 4:00, with Demo falling to the floor.

Demo slammed Keith back-first on the apron, and they got back into the ring. Keith hit some kicks. He hit a DDT for a nearfall at 8:00. He flipped Demo into the turnbuckles, and they were both down. Demo hit a spear for a nearfall at 10:00. Keith hit a leaping headbutt! Ouch! Keith nailed his sit-out powerbomb for the pin. Good action.

Bryan Keith defeated Demo Diamond at 11:34.

Brick Savage vs. Big J in a last man standing match. Again, Brick has the body frame of Bronson Reed, and he’s a beast. He recently signed with MLW but has not yet had a match air. My first time seeing Big J, who is a heavyset white kid in a plain black T-shirt and khakis. They immediately traded forearm strikes. Brick hit a frog splash in the first minute! He set doors in two of the corners. They kept brawling. Big J hit Brick across the knee with a chair at 3:00. Big J hit a few more chair shots across Brick’s ankle as Brick was down on the mat.

Big J tossed Brick through a door in the corner at 6:00. He hit a diving chop block to the left knee; Savage has barely been on his feet. Brick got up and hit a headbutt, then a clothesline. Brick hit a huracanrana at 7:30! Big J crotched Brick around the ring post. He got duct tape and tried tying Brick’s ankles, but Savage kicked free. Brick slammed him back-first on the apron. In the ring, he hit a DDT onto a folded chair at 10:00. Brick powerbombed Big J onto a door bridge. Big J didn’t get up before the 10-count. Just so-so; Big J has a large frame but didn’t do much to impress me.

Brick Savage defeated Big J in a last man standing match at 12:12.

Priscilla Kelly vs. Vert Vixen vs. Abadon for the MPX Women’s Title. This was the main event. Abadon has slimmed down and wore a long, red cloak (but she still has her ghostly makeup). Abadon and Kelly hit a team suplex on Vixen early on. Abadon hit a shotgun dropkick on Priscilla. Priscilla hit a top-rope crossbody block on Abadon, then a shotgun dropkick at 2:00. Vert pulled Kelly to the floor and threw her head-first into a ring post. In the ring, Abadon hit a huracanrana on Vert, who came back with a T-Bone suplex for a nearfall.

Vert tied up Abadon’s left arm, and she hit an elbow drop for a nearfall at 4:00. She hit a Helluva Kick on Kelly, then a sliding dropkick on Kelly, then a Blue Thunder Bomb, and Vert switched to a half-crab. Abadon kicked Vert in the face at 5:30 to break the hold. They all got up and traded strikes. Abadon hit a Lungblower to Vert’s chest, and suddenly all three were down. Kelly hit some clotheslines. She hit a sideslam. Abadon got a jackknife cover on Kelly, and those two traded rollups. Vert snuck in, got a sunset flip, and the flash pin on Kelly! New champion!!!

Vert Vixen defeated Priscilla and Abadon to win the MPX Women’s Title at 8:04.

Northern Federation of Wrestling “Reincarnated” in Binghamton, New York, at the American Legion Post #80 on May 29, 2026 (on both YouTube and IWTV)

The venue is a plain Legion hall. The hard camera is a bit too far away, and the wrestlers are bathed in too much light. So, overall, it’s below-average production values. (Quite bluntly, if this looked better, I would have checked out some other matches here, because I like a few guys on this show.)

“Edge of Hope” Cerin Rahne and Mattick vs. “Bustah & The Brain” Jordan Oliver and Alec Price for the NFW Tag Team Titles. Price and Rahne opened. The heavier Mattick got in and brawled with Price. Oliver got in and traded chops with the big Mattick at 4:00. Price hit his running Blockbuster on Rahne. The challengers worked over Rahne and kept him in their corner. Mattick got a hot tag at 6:30, and he hit a German Suplex on Alec. He dove through the ropes onto Price! He hit a double missile dropkick as he re-entered the ring.

Mattick hit a Blue Thunder Bomb on Price for a nearfall. He hit a uranage on Oliver. Rahne hit a Swanton Bomb for a nearfall at 8:30, and Cerin tied Oliver in a Rings of Saturn. Mattick hit a bodyslam, but he missed an elbow drop. Oliver got up and traded chops with Rahne. Oliver hit his twisting crossbody block at 10:30. Price got a hot tag and hit a flying leg drop on Mattick, then his Rebound Lariat on Rahne, then a TKO stunner for a nearfall. Price and Rahne traded spin kicks. Oliver hit a basement dropkick on Rahne.

Price nailed the Doomsday Double Stomp on Rahne for a believable nearfall at 12:30. The challengers set up for their team Styles Clash, but Rahne turned it into a double huracanrana. Rahne went for a top-rope move, but Oliver caught him with a leaping dropkick. Rahne hit a tornado DDT on Oliver for a nearfall, but Price made the save at 14:30, and they were all down. Oliver hit a top-rope faceplant on Rahne, and Price hit a springboard frog splash. Price rolled up Rahne for a nearfall. Price and Oliver hit the team Styles Clash on Rahne for the pin! New champions!

“Bustah & The Brain” Jordan Oliver and Alec Price defeated “Edge of Hope” Cerin Rahne and Mattick to win the NFW Tag Team Titles at 16:41.

Southern Honor Wrestling “SHW 83” in Canton, Georgia, at Reformation Brewing on June 5, 2026 (IWTV)

This is an outdoor venue with a canopy over the ring. I’ve seen a few of these SHW shows from here, and it’s a party atmosphere. The sun was setting, and lighting over the ring was not ideal.

Corinne Joy vs. Ravenna Vein. Joy is the talented teen I’ve compared to Willow Nightingale or former WWE diva Layla El. Vein is a vampire. I’ve seen these two tangle at least five times now, both in singles action and a mixed tag. Joy is the heel here, and she jawed at the crowd and refused to tie up. Vein hit a back suplex, then a snap fisherman’s suplex. Joy hit a German Suplex for a nearfall at 2:00, and she stomped on Vein.

Vein got a rollup for a nearfall. She hit some forearm strikes and a hard back elbow in the corner, then a bulldog at 4:30. Vein hit a running, twisting neckbreaker for a nearfall. She hit some chops in the corner. Joy spun the ref so he was out of position, and she sprayed some red mist in Vein’s eyes! Corinne hit a piledriver and scored the tainted pin. That wrapped up suddenly. I continue to be high on her potential.

Corinne Joy vs. Ravenna Vein at 6:08.

Apple City Championship Wrestling, in Hickory, North Carolina, at Brookford Town Hall on June 20, 2026 (IWTV)

This is a small auditorium, and the ring is adjacent to the permanent stage. Fans were seated on the other three sides of the ring. Lighting is okay; not ideal but not terrible. The hard camera is actually much better than the ringside cameras. No on-screen graphics, which really irks me, as I may have spelled a name wrong in the tag title match.

Landon Hale vs. Don Furio for the Catawba Valley Title. I’ve compared Hale to a young Matt Taven and he’s competed up and down the East Coast. I don’t think I’ve seen Furio before; he has short, curly, dark hair and a good physique. They took turns playing to the crowd before locking up. (Hale is the babyface). Standing switches to open. Hale hit a plancha at 3:00. Furio jumped into the ring and dove through the ropes onto Hale.

They traded chops on the floor; it’s much harder to see outside the ring. Furio hit a back suplex onto the ring apron! He hit a slingshot elbow drop into the ring for a nearfall. He kept Hale grounded on the mat, and hit repeated shoulder thrusts to the ribs in the corner. He hit a basement dropkick for a nearfall at 7:30. Hale hit an enzuigiri then a Lungblower to the back at 9:30. He hit a tornado DDT for a nearfall.

Furio hit a top-rope elbow drop to the sternum for a nearfall. They fought on the top rope but both fell to the hardwood floor at 13:00! A dangerous spot. Two refs checked on them but they seemed okay. Furio rolled him into the ring and got a nearfall, but Hale got a hand on the ropes. Furio grabbed a title belt and struck Hale with it, causing the DQ.

Landon Hale defeated Don Furio via disqualification to retain the Catawba Valley Title at 14:38.

“BoDash” Bojack and Morgan Dash vs. “Damn Extreme” Boogie Wright and Thomas Extreme for the ACCW Tag Team Titles. Bojack is the impressive 350-pounder, and he’s a beast. Dash is tiny and undersized. He opened against Thomas Extreme, who has short blond hair and tattoos on his arms. Bojack and Wright entered at 1:30. Wright hit a hard swat on Bojack’s butt, which just angered Bojack. Bojack hit a Pounce to send Wright flying to the floor. Wright jumped on Bojack’s back, but Bojack shrugged him off at 5:00.

Wright hit a 619 on Bojack. He tried a top-rope crossbody block, but Bojack caught him and hit a Bulldog Powerslam. Bojack slammed teammate Dash onto Wright. Bojack splashed onto Wright in a corner at 7:00. Damn Extreme began working over the tiny Dash and kept him grounded. Dash hit a double Pele Kick at 10:30. Wright hit a Sliced Bread out of the corner for a nearfall. Dash hit a top-rope Spanish Fly at 12:00, and they were both down.

Bojack got a hot tag and hit some shoulder tackles on Extreme. He hit a swinging sideslam for a nearfall at 13:30. Bojack hit a second-rope superplex on Wright for a nearfall. Damn Extreme hit stereo kicks on Bojack, and Extreme hit a top-rope elbow drop. Wright hit a Swanton Bomb for a nearfall, but Dash hit a frog splash to make the save. Wright hit a sunset flip on Bojack at 16:00. Bojack hit a powerbomb as Dash was also hitting a flying kick, and Bojack pinned Extreme. Okay match.

“BoDash” Bojack and Morgan Dash defeated “Damn Extreme” Boogie Wright and Thomas Extreme to retain the ACCW Tag Team Titles at 17:19.

Final Thoughts: I’ve noted this before, but watching the five available shows in their entirety would have taken perhaps 13 hours, which is why I opted to watch just a handful of matches from each show. Mustafa Ali continues to deliver great matches, and as usual, the European crowd was hot and into the show. Bustah and The Brain’s tag match was really good and the second-best of these nine matches. The Priscilla Kelly-Vert Vixen-Abadon match was entertaining with a surprise title change, and that was third-best here. Bryan Keith-Demo Diamond earns honorable mention.