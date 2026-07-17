Scenic City Invitational night one results (7/17): Vetter’s review of Mance Warner vs. John Wayne Murdoch for the IWTV Title, 16-person tournament opening round matches

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Scenic City Invitational (night one)

July 17, 2026, in Red Bank, Tennessee, at TWE Arena

Streamed live on IndependentWrestling.TV

Rob Weathers and Jaden Newman provided commentary. This is the dark building that looks like an underground military bunker. The ring was pushed up against one wall. The lighting from the hard camera was really bright — the wrestlers were bathed in white light.

* This is a 16-person (13 men, three women) tournament. All 16 are making their first appearance in the SCI. Night one features eight first-round matches plus an IWTV World Title match. I really don’t get the modern obsession with intergender matches, and I don’t know why we need three of them. All 16 competitors are regulars on the indy scene. Anyhow, the four second-round matches and a four-way finale take place on Saturday.

1. Joseph “A-Game” Alexander vs. Tyler Franks in a first-round tournament match. A-Game (think Tavion Heights but shorter) was trained in New England (he’s a regular at Beyond Wrestling) but recently moved to Virginia or North Carolina. Franks comes from Deep South in Alabama; I’ve probably seen him wrestle the fewest times among the 16 in the field. He’s white with short, brown hair, and he’s of average size. An intense lockup to open. A-Game immediately went for a half-crab, and Franks lunged to the ropes. A-Game hit a flying forearm.

Franks dove through the ropes and crashed onto A-Game at 3:00. A-Game has been wearing a brace on his left shoulder for a few months, and Franks targeted the left arm as they got back into the ring. He peeled off the brace and threw it aside! Franks applied what appears to be a Cross-face Chickenwing, but A-Game hit a headbutt at 6:00 to escape. A-Game hit a running knee and a double-underhook suplex. A-Game hit a rebound lariat for a nearfall. Franks got an O’Connor Roll for a nearfall, then a twisting neckbreaker.

Franks hit a spinning back fist and a Shining Wizard for a nearfall. Franks hit a swinging neckbreaker for a nearfall at 8:30. A-Game hit a hard clothesline, then a huracanrana for a believable nearfall. A-Game hit a Go To Sleep and a version of an Angle Slam for a nearfall at 10:30. Franks hit a powerbomb for a nearfall. The crowd is on fire for each of these pinfall attempts. This is going to be a good night. Franks went for a springboard move, but A-Game caught him with his flying knee to the sternum for the pin! That’s a great opener.

Joseph “A-Game” Alexander defeated Tyler Franks at 11:29 to advance.

* Ref Gina is in the ring! Not sure who she travels with, but this is a long way to come from the New England scene to referee the matches!

2. “The Wall” Tyler Stevens vs. Chase Holliday in a first-round tournament match. The rotund Holliday is a regular in the Indiana scene, while Stevens is a regular for Action Wrestling in Georgia. The Wall is maybe 6’2″ or 6’3″ — think a smaller version of Big Cass. (He was just announced at 6’5″ but I’m sticking to my estimate.) Jaden said this is a first-time matchup. They shoved each other at the bell and immediately traded chops! No feeling-out process in this one! They fought to the floor. Back in the ring, Wall hit an Irish Whip and got a nearfall at 2:30.

More chops, and Chase hit a German Suplex and a decapitating clothesline for a nearfall at 4:30. Chase hit a vicious Hidden Blade to the back of the head at 6:30 for a believable nearfall. (They have replays of big spots going; the production team is on-point tonight.) Stevens hit a running boot and a leaping DDT for a nearfall. Wall applied a front guillotine choke, and Chase passed out; he did not tap. That was hard-hitting.

“The Wall” Tyler Stevens defeated Chase Holliday at 7:43 to advance.

3. Sal Rinauro vs. Kenzie Paige in a first-round tournament match. I first saw Sal wrestle live in IWA Mid-South in 2004! The last time I saw him, he was in NWA, but I haven’t seen him in at least two years. Kenzie came to the ring to a Cardi B song (at least that’s what the commentators said; I only know rock music.) Sal wore a T-Shirt that reads “Jimmy Rave approved.” Nice! He’s still doing the same gimmick that I last saw from him — he’s mentally unwell, laughing and smiling and waving at the crowd. He grabbed a three-year-old kid in the front row! She started to cry, so he gave her back. Funny. (HIs gimmick is not all that different than what Lio Rush has been doing of late.)

Standing switches, and of course, he has the height and weight advantage. Kenzie is a star in NWA, but again, I haven’t seen a full NWA program in about two years. She hit him with a hard slap to his face. He just laughed and clapped. He did a sunset flip, sat back down, and continued clapping. She was frustrated and annoyed. She hit a hard forearm strike at 2;00; he hit a superkick for a nearfall. Kenzie suplexed him into the corner, then she dove through the ropes and crashed onto him. In the ring, Kenzie hit a top-rope missile dropkick for a nearfall.

Kenzie hit a stiff kick to the spine at 4:00, and she kept him grounded in a headlock. Sal caught her and hit a release German Suplex. Kenzie popped to her feet and hit a dropkick. Sal hit a jawbreaker. He went for a Lethal Injection, but Kenzie blocked it. Sal did a Bryan Danielson-style move of holding her wrists while stomping her in the chest at 7:00. Kenzie hit a superkick, so he hit one back! Kenzie hit another one! Sal hit a leaping side kick for a nearfall.

Kenzie hit a huracanrana and turned it into a crossface on the mat! He eventually got to the ropes. He hit a leaping Flatliner, and he applied his own crossface. Kenzie hit a running stunner for a believable nearfall at 9:30. Sal hit a 619. Kenzie hit an enzuigiri in the corner. Sal hit a standing powerbomb, then a Jay Driller for a believable nearfall, but Kenzie got a foot on the ropes. He ran on the apron, but she tripped him! In the ring, she hit another stunner, then another, and scored the pin!

Kenzie Paige defeated Sal Rinauro at 12:19 to advance.

4. Shimbashi vs. Danny Orion in a first-round tournament match. These two have become “New Fever” teammates, and both are regulars in New Texas Pro. Orion is the best pure wrestler in this tournament, IMHO. They hugged, but then Orion kicked him and hit a flip dive to the floor. In the ring, he hit a Swanton Bomb for a nearfall at 1:00! Shimbashi hit a basement dropkick. Orion hit a Flatliner and a suplex with a high bridge for a nearfall. Shimbashi tied Orion in a pendulum and slammed his head into the bottom turnbuckle, then he hit a backbreaker over his knee at 3:00.

Orion dropped him snake-eyes and hit a tornado DDT for a nearfall. Orion stomped on him in the corner. The crowd chanted, “They are best friends!” (Never heard that one before!) Shimbashi hit a running knee to the side of the head, then two German Suplexes. Shimbashi hit a flying elbow drop, then a top-rope elbow drop for a nearfall at 6:00. Shimbashi hit a running knee to the jaw. Orion got an O’Connor Roll, then a reverse suplex, dropping Shimbashi stomach-first. He hit a Lionsault for a nearfall.

Orion snapped Shimbashi’s neck across the top rope. He hit a second-rope German Suplex! Shimbashi hit another German Suplex, then a decapitating clothesline, and we got our first “This is awesome!” chant. Orion hit a top-rope double stomp and his awesome Crucifix Driver for a believable nearfall at 9:30. (Best one in the business!) They traded rollups. Shimbashi hit a DDT for the pin! My first wrong match of the night; I’ll call that a big upset. Don’t bet on pro wrestling!

Shimbashi defeated Danny Orion at 10:49 to advance.

5. Mackenzie Morgan vs. London Lightning in a first-round tournament match. London is a top-tier Canadian wrestler (he’s been on AEW/ROH TV), and he spent last summer on the Tennessee and Georgia independent scene. Morgan is a tall, Black woman with long hair almost to her butt, and she’s pretty talented. The commentators just said this is the first time three women have been in the field. Standing switches and he easily knocked her down; he was not taking her seriously at all. Morgan got some quick rollups.

Morgan hit an armdrag and a dropkick at 2:00. Lightning shoved ref Gina into the ropes, causing Morgan to fall off the turnbuckles and crash to the mat; loud boos for that! London was in charge and tied her up. Morgan hit a Pele Kick at 4:30, then a top-rope Whisper In the Wind (twisting cannonball). She dove through the ropes onto London. In the ring, she hit a top-rope missile dropkick, and they were both down. London hit a standing powerbomb with a jackknife cover for a nearfall.

Morgan hit a back-body drop, then a Canadian Destroyer and a superkick! She hit a Nemeth-style leaping inverted DDT for a nearfall at 7:00. She applied a Camel Clutch, and the crowd taunted London to tap out, but he crawled to the ropes. London hit a hard back elbow, then a version of Go To Sleep and a fisherman’s suplex for the pin. A pretty decisive finish. The crowd booed the outcome. Rob Weathers noted that it was a “dominant victory.”

London Lightning defeated Mackenzie Morgan at 8:24 to advance.

6. Isaiah Broner vs. Dimitri Alexandrov in a first-round tournament match. Broner is a regular in the AIW scene in Cleveland and IWC in Pittsburgh. Alexandrov also comes from New Texas Pro; he is “Deathmatch Jesus,” even holding a crown of thorns in his hands. They charged at each other at the bell and immediately traded forearm strikes! They brawled to the floor, with Broner in charge. Dimitri hit a rolling cannonball from the apron to the floor at 2:30. They got back into the ring and traded more forearm strikes and open-hand slaps.

Broner hit a spear for a nearfall! Dimitri hit a Helluva Kick, then another one. He hit a Bulldog Powerslam for a nearfall at 4:30. Broner hit a chokeslam for a nearfall, then an F5 faceplant, but Dimitri kicked out at one! Broner nailed a decapitating clothesline, then a sit-out piledriver for the pin. That was pretty hard-hitting; it didn’t feel that short.

Isaiah Broner defeated Dimitri Alexandrov at 6:27 to advance.

* Intermission at 8:00 CST even. We’re back at 8:18.

7. Big Dave Weaver vs. Anakin Murphy in a first-round tournament match. Big Dave (Deep South Wrestling) is maybe 6’4,” and he’s far bigger than the scrawny emo kid Anakin (St. Louis Anarchy). Dave has his head taped; apparently he was in a big war a night ago. The commentators said neither man is “coming into this at 100 percent.” Anakin removed his shirt to show off some scars from his GCW matches last weekend. The pounded fists before locking up. Dave hit some loud chops. He hit a bodyslam at 2:30. Dave choked him in the ropes.

Murphy ripped Dave’s medical tape off his head and shoulders, and he kept Dave grounded. Dave hit a fallaway slam at 5:00. He hit some clotheslines in the corner. He knocked Murphy to the floor. In the ring, Murphy hit a stunner at 8:00, then a Trust Fall for a nearfall. Anakin tied him in a Cobra Stretch, but Dave reached the ropes. Anakin hit a buzzsaw kick. Dave nailed a decapitating clothesline out of nowhere for the pin. Good! I was fearful the scrawny kid that I don’t think could beat up an eighth-grader was going to win this one.

Big Dave Weaver defeated Anakin Murphy at 10:15 to advance.

8. Effy vs. Kelsey Raegan in a first-round tournament match. I always note that Effy is bigger and thicker than you’d expect, and he, of course, has the size advantage over Raegan. Kelsey wore a shiny black outfit that almost looks like lingerie. (The sex appeal she’s bringing to the ring won’t work on Effy!) Effy rolled to the floor and stalled. She followed to the floor and started to dance for him as he was seated in the front row … but then she kicked him in the face! She hit a flying crossbody block from the apron to the floor at 1:30.

In the ring, Kelsey hit a tornado DDT for a nearfall. Effy hit a Helluva Kick and a running knee in the corner for a nearfall. She tied him in a modified Tarantula, then she hit a Poison Rana for a nearfall at 3:30. Effy hit a TKO stunner and tied her in a Dragon Clutch. Ravenna Vein appeared at ringside and distracted the ref! Kelsey hit a low-blow uppercut and a diving forearm strike for a nearfall at 5:00. Kelsey applied a crossface, but Effy stood up and hit a back suplex. Effy was bleeding from his forehead; I’m not sure how that happened.

Effy dragged her to the mat with his leg and got a nearfall. He hit his second-rope Blockbuster, then a spear for a nearfall. Ref Gina has gloves on because of Effy’s blood. Kelsey hit a spin kick in the corner, then a second-rope superplex for a nearfall at 7:00. Effy hit a chokeslam for a nearfall, but Vein pulled ref Gina to the floor. In a fun spot, Kelsey was going to spray mist on him. However, Effy forcibly kissed her to pull the pill into his mouth, and he sprayed the mist on her! He then hit his Fame-asser leg drop for the pin.

Effy defeated Kelsey Raegan at 8:39 to advance.

9. Mance Warner vs. John Wayne Murdoch for the IWTV World Title. Murdoch hit a running kick at the bell! They fought to the floor at 1:00. They looped ringside and traded forearm strikes and chops. They traded headbutts at 5:00. We’re clearly not doing count-outs tonight, as they traded chops in front of the fans. Murdoch finally got back into the ring at 8:00, but Mance threw a door at him.

They both brought chairs and doors into the ring. They sat across from each other at 10:00 and traded punches. Murdoch hit a Flatliner onto a door in the corner for a nearfall at 12:00. Murdoch slammed a chair onto Warner. Mance shoved Murdoch head-first into a chair wedged in the corner, then he hit some clotheslines and a Mafia Kick for a nearfall. Murdoch hit a second-rope superplex through the door bridge for a nearfall at 14:30, and they were both down.

Mance got some flash rollups! He hit a chokeslam and a running knee for a nearfall. Mance hit a tornado DDT through a door for a nearfall at 17:00. Murdoch suplexed Mance onto a door in the corner for a nearfall. Mance hit a leaping DDT for the pin. Solid brawl; the crowd liked it more than I did. It doesn’t appear either man bled, and this didn’t really get gross.

Mance Warner defeated John Wayne Murdoch to retain the IWTV World Title at 18:55.

* Darian Bengston came to the ring with his Action Title over his shoulder. He was holding a printed copy of Pro Wrestling Illustrated, which states that Bengston is the No. 1 contender for this belt! He got in the ring, shook Mance’s hand, and thanked him for being here tonight. Bengston told Mance to hold onto that belt, so Bengston could fight for it soon. Mance told Darian he’ll fight it any time, anywhere. (Well, how about now?)

Final Thoughts: A really fun show. This crowd was hot and into all the matches. Maybe it’s because they know each other so well, but Orion-Shimbashi was hands-down the best match here, and the only match I got wrong in the first round. A-Game vs. Franks was a really strong opener and earned second place. For a match so short, Dimitri-Broner was really good and takes third place.

I did anticipate Kenzie was winning her match; I figured that at least one woman was making it to the second round, and Sal isn’t exactly a rising young star — he’s probably in his mid- to late-40s, so it made sense for Kenzie to get that win. Some fun comedy mixed in with the hard-hitting matches, too. The main event does nothing for me, but the crowd thoroughly enjoyed it, and that’s all that really matters. So, there is an afternoon showcase event with rising stars, then the second half of the SCI tournament later in the evening. I watched this live; check it out in the coming days on IWTV.