WWE SummerSlam lineup: The updated card for the two-night stadium event, an Interim WWE Women’s Champion to be crowned

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following matches for the SummerSlam event that will be held on August 1-2 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, at U.S. Bank Stadium.

-Brock Lesnar vs. Oba Femi in a Hell in a Cell match

-CM Punk vs. Cody Rhodes for the WWE Championship

-Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship

-Tiffany Stratton vs. Jade Cargill vs. three wrestlers TBD in a five-way ladder match to become the Interim WWE Women’s Champion

-Liv Morgan vs. Iyo Sky for the Women’s World Championship

-Penta vs. Chad Gable for the Intercontinental Title

-LA Knight, Solo Sikoa, and Royce Keys vs. Jacob Fatu, Jimmy Uso, and Jey Uso in a six-man tag team match

Powell’s POV: The WWE Championship match will become a four-way with Gunther and Sami Zayn added if they beat CM Punk and Cody Rhodes on Saturday Night’s Main Event. WWE added the ladder match on Friday. Wade Barrett stated on Smackdown that WWE Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley is out for SummerSlam, and there is uncertainty regarding the timeline for her return, as he said it could be a few weeks or a few months. Join me for my live review of both nights of SummerSlam at 5CT/6ET. Jake Barnett and I will co-host same-night audio reviews each night for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).