WWE Smackdown preview: Ladder match qualifier set for next week’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for next week’s WWE Smackdown.

-Charlotte Flair vs. Nia Jax in a qualifier for the ladder match for the Interim WWE Women’s Championship match at SummerSlam

Powell’s POV: Tiffany Stratton and Jade Cargill became the first of five qualifiers for the ladder match. Smackdown will be live from Oakland, California, at Oakland Arena. Join me for our weekly live review as Smackdown airs Fridays on USA Network (and Netflix internationally) at 7CT/8ET. My same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).