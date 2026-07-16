TNA Impact results (7/16): Powell’s review of Cedric Alexander vs. Fabian Aichner for the X Division Title, Moose vs. AJ Francis, two Knockouts TV Title tournament matches

CategoriesImpact TV Reviews MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA Impact (Episode 1,148)

Taped July 1-2, 2026, in Albany, New York, at Broadview Center

Simulcast July 16, 2026, on AMC, AMC+, and TNA+

[Hour One] Impact opened with a recap of last week’s episode… The Impact opening video aired… Tom Hannifan and Matt Rehwoldt spoke briefly from their broadcast table before turning things over to ring announcer McKenzie Mitchell, who delivered the introductions for the opening match. Brief promo videos aired from the opening match participants…

1. Rosemary (w/Allie) vs. M by Elegance (w/The Concierge, Heather by Elegance) in an opening round tournament match for the new Knockouts TV Title. The Concierge wore bandages under his shades and acted blind. Rosemary teased spraying M with mist during the opening minute. Heather interfered while the referee was distracted. Rosemary battled back and hooked M in the Upside Down.

Late in the match, suplexed M, who rolled to the apron. Rosemary clotheslined her to the floor and then followed. Rosemary waved her hand in front of The Concierge, who acted like he couldn’t see her and fell to the ground. Heather climbed on the apron and bickered with the referee until Allie pulled her down. Back in the ring, M sprayed champagne in Rosemary’s eyes and pinned her moments later…

M by Elegance defeated Rosemary to advance in the tournament for the Knockouts TV Title.

The brackets showed that M will face the winner of Wendy Choo vs. Elyana Black…

Hannifan plugged some upcoming segments before the first commercial break… [C]

Powell’s POV: The match was nothing special, but it was a pleasant surprise to see M go over. I thought she would lose this match after Heather beat Allie in a previous tournament match. I hope to see M face some of the better workers in the tournament. The Concierge acting blind is silly, over-the-top fun.

The System’s Eddie Edwards. Alisha Edwards, Cedric Alexander, Bear Bronson, and Brian Myers were featured in a backstage promo segment. They all had brief comments, including Alexander and Bronson discussing their matches for later in the show…

Expressions stood on the stage and introduced AJ Francis as the best big man in the business. Moose made his entrance…

2. Moose vs. AJ Francis (w/Expressions). Frankie Kazarian sat in on commentary. Expressions wore a neck brace and had his head bandaged. When Hannifan acted unfamiliar with Expressions, Kazarian replied, “He’s big in the UK, boys.” Francis powerbombed Moose on the apron at one point. Francis had Moose draped over the middle rope and choked him. Francis bickered with the referee while Expressions choked Moose, who grabbed him by the neck. Francis threw a kick that Moose avoided, causing the kick to hit Expressions.

Later, Moose rallied with a big headbutt. Moose went for a top rope move, but Francis speared him and covered him for a near fall. Francis stood on the ropes and played ot the crowd until Moose hit him from behind. Moose superplexed Francis for a near fall. Moose set up for a spear moments later, but Kazarian pulled him to the floor and ran him into the ring post to end the match.

Moose defeated AJ Francis by DQ.

Kazarian worked over Moose and then threw him back inside the ring, where Francis and Expressions attacked him. Francis stood over Moose and did his “money, money, money” line before exiting the ring…

Powell’s POV: The match was solid. The finish was nothing special, but there was no reason to have either guy take a clean pin in this match.

Elayna Black delivered a backstage promo about facing Wendy Choo in a tournament match next week. Black mentioned their history together, but spoke about how she will go down as the greatest Knockout in history.

Knockouts Champion Xia Brookside showed up and took issue with Black saying she wants to be the greatest Knockout in history. Brookside said she’s beaten everyone put in front of her. She told Black to stay in her lane and watch her match next week. Black accused Brookside of being afraid of her. Black said she and Brookside know that she is everything that Brookside can never be… [C]

Powell’s POV: The match was fun while it lasted, as Moose and Francis are two of the better big men in pro wrestling. The DQ finish was underwhelming, but it and the post-match attack set up Moose with a few different opponents.

TNA International Champion Mustafa Ali, Special Agent 0, Tasha Steelz, John Skyler, and Jason Hotch headed to the ring for Ali’s State of Order 4 address. Ali spoke about giving Steelz, Skyler, and Hotch opportunities, but they’ve created problems.

Ali said he needed someone to keep an eye on Steelz, Skyler, and Hotch. He introduced Mila Moore, who walked out dressed similarly to Stacy Keibler from the Nitro days. Moore declared that “in Ali” she trusts. Ali applauded and then said he likes Moore.

Ali said they were going to give the power to the people. When fans reacted favorably, he said they weren’t going to let the fans decide. Ali said the entire locker room would be allowed to vote on who the number one contender should be. “May the best man win,” Ali said. He welcomed Moore to Order 4…

Powell’s POV: Steelz, Skyler, and Hotch didn’t look pleased. They really focused on Steelz, so I suspect she will end up feuding with Moore soon. I like the idea of shaking up the heel faction, and I’m curious to see what Moore can do with this opportunity.

The sponsored injury report stated that Moose was being monitored following his match. Lei Ying Lee is out with a head injury following her loss to Xia Brookside. Cedric Alexander and Fabian Aichner were listed as 100 percent heading into their title match. Rehwoldt broke in with breaking news. He listed Nemeth as being in pristine shape…

Hannifan hyped the Ricky Sosa vs. Bear Bronson match for after a break… [C]

A video aired with “The Righteous” Vincent and Dutch. They found a hologram of Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy inviting them to their compound for ‘The Righteous Deletion.” Vincent and Dutch smiled at one another…

Entrances for the next match took place…

3. Ricky Sosa vs. Bear Bronson. Brian Myers walked out with Bronson and ended up sitting in on commentary. Sosa got the better of Bronson to start. Bronson rolled to the floor. Sosa followed. Bronson put Sosa down with a Black Hole Slam on the floor. Bronson tossed Sosa back in the ring and then mocked his pre-show routine. The fans booked and chanted for Sosa. Bronson dominated the next couple of minutes. Sosa eventually came back with a twisting suplex. [C]

[Hour Two] Sosa hit a standing Spanish Fly for a near fall. Rehwoldt said Sosa calls it the Sosa Fly. Sosa went up top and was cut off by Bronson, who joined him on the ropes. Sosa battled back and dropped off the apron before kicking Bronson. Sosa hopped on the middle rope and then pulled Bronson off the ropes while slamming him to the mat. Sosa performed a single-leg dropkick before covering Bronson for a near fall.

Myers left the broadcast table as Sosa was on the apron. Sosa jawed at Myers and then went for a springboard move that Bronson stuffed. Bronson used a chokebomb to beat a near fall. Sosa rolled up Bronson. Myers climbed on the apron. Bronson kicked out at two and sent Soso toward Myers, whom he hit with an uppercut. Sosa went for Blue Thunder Bang, but his back gave out. Bronson hit Shock Treatment and followed up with a Monster Driver before scoring the pin…

Bear Bronson beat Ricky Sosa.

Rehwoldt hyped the remaining segments and said the second tournament match was up next… [C]

Powell’s POV: An entertaining match. Bronson got a bounce-back win after inexplicably taking the pin in last week’s three-way tag match. I don’t know that I would have had Sosa take his first loss here, but he was protected.

Backstage, Moose approached Elijah. Moose said he knew Elijah had his own issues with Frankie Kazarian and AJ Francis. Moose extended the invitation, and then Elijah agreed to team with him against the heel duo next week…

Entrances for the tournament match took place. Both wrestlers had brief inset promos…

4. Harley Hudson vs. Thea Hail in an opening round tournament match for the new Knockouts TV Title. Hannifan reminded viewers that each tournament match has a ten-minute time limit and that the winner will defend the title exclusively on Impact. Both wrestlers traded early two counts. Hudson hit Hail with a hip attack in the corner and followed up with a fallaway slam for another two count.

Later, Hudson performed a neckbreaker over her knee for another near fall. Hail came right back with a DDT for a close near fall. Moments later, Hail avoided a leg drop from the middle rope. Hail performed a springboard senton and got the three count. Hannifan said the same move won Hail the NXT Women’s Championship…

Thea Hail defeated Harley Hudson to advance in the tournament for the Knockouts TV Title.

The updated brackets showed that Hail will meet a familiar face in Indi Hartwell in the quarterfinals…

Nic Nemeth was shown backstage while Rehwoldt said the TNA World Champion would appear after the break… [C]

Powell’s POV: A solid match. Hudson got plenty of offense and was made to look good in defeat. I’m looking forward to Hartwell vs. Hail in the quarterfinals.

TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth made his entrance. “How good does this look?” Nemeth asked the fans, who booed. Nemeth said he’s not just the champion, he’s the best thing going today. He said the world wants a piece of the Wanted Man and his championship. Nemeth told the fans not to boo. He said they were looking at greatness and should acknowledge it. Nemeth said that when he defends the title, it’s big box office. He called out anyone who thinks they have a shot to beat him.

KC Navarro made his entrance. “Serious inquiries only, go to the back,” Nemeth said. Navarro entered the ring and started to speak, but Nemeth cut him off and told him to get out of his ring. Nemeth said Navarro had the chance to ride his coattails and walk in his shadow, but he couldn’t even do that.

Navarro exited the ring. Nemeth said whoever wants a shot at his title needs to be a grownup who actually deserves it. Navarro stopped on the stage and said Nemeth should know that the thing you love doesn’t always love you back. Navarro said you can give and give and still get nothing. He said his friends and family ask him why he still does this. Navarro spoke about the title matches and shots he’s lost.

Navarro said he wanted to inspire kids and prove the kids who bullied him wrong. Navarro said Nemeth has the one thing that would prove all of them wrong, including Nemeth. Navarro challenged Nemeth to put the title on the line against him next week. Navarro said he’s there to show the world that he can be the TNA World Champion.

Nemeth called Navarro “kid” and said it was a very inspirational speech. Nemeth said that if Navarro promised to take his “loser ass” away from him for good, he would talk with authority figure Daria Rae about making the match for next week. Nemeth insisted that Navarro stop calling and texting him. He said that if Navarro lost, which he said he always does, then he’d be out of his life and could never bother him again…

Powell’s POV: The story is easy to follow, but the fans don’t seem invested in Navarro. Hopefully, their match can change that. It would also help if Navarro would stop yelling so much during his promos. I was surprised that his backstage promo last week actually aired despite the yelling being such a turnoff. It came off a little better this week in front of the live crowd, but it was still too much. It’s also worth noting that Nemeth complaining about Navarro still calling and texting him makes Navarro look pathetic, which I can’t imagine is what they are going for with him as the babyface.

Fabian Aichner was shown walking backstage, and then another shot aired of Cedric Alexander walking in another backstage area. Hannifan said the main event was up next… [C] Entrances for the main event took place… The tale of the tape noted that this was the first singles match between the two in six years…

5. Cedric Alexander vs. Fabian Aichner for the X Division Title. Aichner hit a rolling senton and a moonsault before clotheslining Alexander over the top rope to the floor. Aichner followed him to the floor, where he took a drink from the sponsored hydration station before pouring some on Alexander. Aichner tossed Alexander back inside the ring. Aichner went for a springboard move, but Alexander tripped him and then put him down hard on the apron, causing both men to fall to the floor. Alexander stood on the floor and suplexed Aichner onto the apron. Aichner beat the referee’s count. Alexander put Aichner in an abdominal stretch. [C]

Aichner rallied and hit a DDT on Alexander, who rolled to the floor. Aichner ran up the ropes and performed a big crossbody block onto the champion at ringside, which got a rise out of the crowd. Back in the ring, Aichner performed a springboard moonsault for a near fall. A “this is awesome” chant broke out.

Aichner charged Alexander, who put him down with a Michinoku Driver for a near fall. Alexander followed up with a brainbuster (that looked just like a suplex) for another near fall. Alexander got upset and started yelling about how he is the X Division. Alexander jumped from the top rope into a dropkick, setting up another Aichner near fall. Alexander stuffed a move and rolled up Aichner, who bridged out at two. Aichner hit a Last Ride-style powerbomb and had Alexander pinned, but the champion grabbed the bottom rope at the last moment.

Alexander gouged the challenger’s eyes and tossed him to the floor. While the referee was focused on Alexander, Eddie Edwards ran out and hit Aichner with the Boston Knee Party. Eddie rolled under the ring before the referee turned around. Alexander rolled Aichner back inside the ring and hit the Lumbar Check before covering him for the three count.

Cedric Alexander defeated Fabian Aichner to retain the X Division Championship.

Afterward, Edwards joined Alexander in putting the boots to Aichner. Ricky Sosa ran out to help, but he was outnumbered. Leon Slater ran out and helped Aichner and Sosa clear Alexander and Edwards from the ring. Slater performed a dive over the ring post onto both heels on the floor. The babyfaces celebrated to close the show…

Powell’s POV: A hot main event with the right outcome. The fans got behind Aichner as the match went on, but he’s new to the company and hasn’t made enough of a connection. It’s better to wait until the fans are invested in him and his quest for the title than to rush it onto him. Besides, Alexander is off to a nice start as champion.

Overall, this was one of the better Impacts in recent memory. The main event was the best match of the night, the Bronson vs. Sosa match was good, and the tournament is giving stakes to the Knockouts matches. I will have more to say about this episode during my weekly TNA Impact audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).