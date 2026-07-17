WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, WWE Smackdown, and AEW Collision coverage, Mike Knox, Mojo Rawley, Lacey Von Erich, Bruiser Brody, Daffney, Edouard Carpentier

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event will be held in New York, New York, at Madison Square Garden. The show includes CM Punk and Cody Rhodes vs. Gunther and Sami Zayn. Join me for my live review as the show streams on Peacock at 7CT/8ET. Jake Barnett and I will team up for a same-night audio that will be available as this week’s Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast.

-WWE Smackdown will be live tonight from Albany, New York, at MVP Arena. The show includes the final push for Saturday Night’s Main Event. Join me for our weekly live review as Smackdown airs on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. My same-night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).

-Saturday’s AEW Collision was taped on Thursday in Boston, Massachusetts, at MGM Music Hall. Collision will be simulcast on TNT and HBO Max at 7CT/8ET. Don Murphy’s review will be available afterward. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews of Collision are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).

We are looking for reports from WWE Smackdown, WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, and all weekend events. If you are going to an upcoming show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.

Birthdays and Notables

-Mike Knox (Mike Hettinga) is 48.

-Mojo Rawley (Dean Muhtadi) is 40.

-Lacey Von Erich (Lacey Dawn Adkisson) is 40.

-Bruiser Brody (Frank Goodish) was stabbed to death at age 42 on July 17, 1988. Brody was killed in a World Wrestling Council locker room by Jose Gonzalez, who wrestled and booked for the territory.

-The late Daffney (Shannon Spruill) was born on July 17, 1975. She took her own life at age 46 on September 1, 2021.

-The late Edouard Carpentier (Édouard Ignacz Weiczorkiewicz) was born on July 17, 1926. He died of a heart attack at age 84 on October 30, 2010.