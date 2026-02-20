TNA Impact results (2/19): Moore’s review of Elijah vs. Mustafa Ali in a Guitar Case Casket match, Trey Miguel vs. Stacks for the TNA International Title, Tessa Blanchard vs. Jody Threat

CategoriesImpact TV Reviews MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

TNA Thursday Night Impact (Episode 1,126)

Taped February 14, 2026, in Nashville, Tennessee, at The Pinnacle

Simulcast February 19, 2026, on AMC, AMC+, and TNA+

Highlights from last week’s TNA No Surrender show aired…

Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt were on commentary…

Indi Hartwell made her entrance. The Personal Concierge came out to say that the only 10’s he sees, are the Elegance Brand. The Elegance Brand made their entrance. Ash joined commentary and complained about getting assaulted by the returning Mickie James…

1. Indi Hartwell vs. Heather by Elegance (w/M by Elegance, Ash by Elegance, The Concierge, Mr. Elegance). The Personal Concierge grabbed Indi’s leg early on leading to Indi kicking him. Indi hit Heather with a side slam for a two count. M shoved Indi off the top rope while the ref was checking on Indi. Heather worked on Indi with methodical offense.

Indi made a comeback with boots. Mr. Elegance got on the rope to do Jojo poses. The referee caught M trying to interfere again, which led to him ejecting The Elegance brand members from ringside. Ash threw a fit at commentary. Indi shoved Heather off the top rope and hit her with an elbow drop. Heather rolled up Indi off Ash’s distraction. Indi caught Heather and hit her with Hurts Donut for the win.

Indi Hartwell defeated Heather by Elegance via pinfall in 7:17.

Hannifan and Rehwoldt checked in on commentary. Hannifan noted that Ash challenged Mickie James to show up next week. Hannifan then talked about how he had to meet Steve Maclin outside earlier to prevent him from doing something horrible…

Tom Hannifan met Steve Maclin outside to prevent him from trespassing and getting arrested. Maclin begged Hannifan to speak to management to see if they will let him speak to the world and get something off his chest? Hannifan said he’ll see what he can do. Maclin said to call him later…

Back at the arena TNA Champion Mike Santana made his entrance through the crowd…[c]

Santana was in the ring for a promo. Santana talked about Steve Maclin trying to steal on him behind his back at No Surrender. Santana said the more Maclin walks on death’s door, death is going to step to him like a man and drop his bitch ass. Santana then asked Leon Slater to come out to confront him. TNA X Division Champion Leon Slater made his entrance. Santana welcomed Leon back.

Santana talked about Daria Rae trying to convince Leon to use Option C. Santana then pointed out how Slater told him that he’ll have Santana’s back, and Slater did. Santana then apologized that he didn’t have Leon’s back. Mike and Leon shook hands. Mike then said that after Moose came out to even the odds last week, Leon ended up pinning a former champ. Slater said he understands how things go down in pro wrestling and TNA.

He said things can get unpredictable, and what’s great was he got to pin a former world champion. Nic and Ryan Nemeth then made their entrance. Ryan kept yelling about “MY BIG BROTHER”. Mike told Ryan to shut his damn mouth or else he’ll have to swallow that microphone. Nic said that Leon’s great, but he got lucky at No Surrender.

Mike cut in and said that wasn’t luck, Leon Slater is one of the best in the world, the youngest in charge, and because he’s the X Division champion dammit! Nic said that Leon was the best man that night, but Nic Nemeth is the best man alive and the draw. Slater proposed He and Mike Santana against the Nemeth Brothers, right now? “The Suit” Daria Rae made her entrance.

Daria yelled at Slater to shut up. Daria said wrestlers don’t make matches on her show, she does. She said she’ll see if we can book that match next week. Daria asked everyone here now to clear the ring because there’s a scheduled match…

The System were chatting about Moose backstage. Cedric Alexander talked about how he’s Moose’s personal kryptonite (Which I would like to throwback to their feud all the way back in ROH). Eddie Edwards said that Moose was the dead weight. Eddie said they are going after all the titles. Eddie said everyone will learn that you can’t beat The System…

Rehwoldt hyped upcoming segments…[c]

John’s Thoughts: I wouldn’t mind The System being draped in gold this time, compared to a few years ago. When they introduced The old System initially, they rushed the belts onto them with no credibility which felt forced. Here, they’ve already taken their time to build them up week to week and they don’t look weak. What helps in that part is adding Bear and Cedric; and even the little thing of having Eddie shave his head which gives him a new look.

An ad aired for the TNA Rebellion PPV…

Frankie Kazarian met up with Daria Rae and told her that AMC would love it if he can be on commentary during the Nemeths vs. Santana and Slater match next week? Rae said that would be great…

TNA Knockouts Champion Ariana Grace and Stacks made their entrance. Grace took the mic for a promo. Grace talked about how No Surrender was amazing. She said TNA’s best was on display and everyone was talking about her by the end of the night because she won the TNA Knockouts title. She said you may not like it, but you have to accept it. Grace talked about the hate online.

Grace then said that, yes, daddy got her the match, but she won the match herself. She said, to Santino, she’s sorry she played him like a fiddle. Grace soaked in “you suck” chants. Grace said pro wrestling isn’t about being tough: it’s about leverage, it’s about power, it’s about using everything you have to get what you want. Grace said Stacks will use his leverage to get his title and they will be the most powerful couple in wrestling…

John’s Thoughts: Great mic work again. Again, NXT has been missing out because her extended TNA run has been a blast in terms of character work. I really hope that WWE is aware of the solid character stuff she’s doing in TNA, because while she may not be able to give you that high quality workrate stuff, she’s miles ahead of most of their developmental wrestlers (and some of their main roster women too) in terms of character ability. The range she’s showing kinda reminds me a bit of Maria Kanellis, like how she can go from a ditzy character to being a mean heel.

TNA International Champion Trey Miguel made his entrance…

2. Trey Miguel vs. Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo (w/Ariana Grace) for the TNA International Championship. Trey hit Stacks with a springboard armdrag. He then followed up with a sweep combo.[c]

Back from break, Stacks worked on Trey with methodical offense. Trey came back with a Lionsault. Trey rallied with right hands and a CQC combo. Trey hit Stacks with a Northern Lights, backflip, into a basement dropkick for a two count. Stacks came back with a diving Uppercut. Stacks got a two count after a twisting DDT. Trey hit Stacks with a CQC combo into a double stomp for a two count.

Stacks staggered Trey on the top rope. Trey slipped away and hit Stacks with Cheeky Nandos. Trey hit Stacks with a diving Meteora for a two count. Grace slid the Knockouts Title in the ring, which allowed Stacks to rake Trey’s eyes while the referee took the title away. Stacks hit Rey with a Shining Wizard. Trey rolled up Stacks for a two count. Trey hit Stacks with Shell Shocked. Trey followed up with a Lightning Spiral for the win.

Trey Miguel defeated Channing Lorenzo via pinfall in 9:52.

TNA President Carlos Silva walked out and put the International Title around Trey’s waist…

John’s Thoughts: A decent enough TV match with the more over guy going over. Speaking of Stacks, I think the guy needs to change up the look and reboot. He’s sorta just a shell of his old Mafia goon character, which is holding this really talented wrestler down. Maybe drop the “Stacks” name first and just go by Channing Lorenzo? Look at what his old mob boss Tony D’Angelo did? Change the look, tone down the accent, and now he’s looking great as a lone wolf vigilante. As for Trey, I’m curious to see how he fares as a top singles babyface? He was great when he was feuding with Ace Austin back in the day, so I hope they give him pretapes to flush out his character this time around.

It was time for TNA’s sponsored injury report. BDE is cleared after neck issues. Jeff Hardy is out, but should be cleared next week. Elijah is cleared…

Rehwoldt hyped upcoming segments…[c]

Eric Young bullied a camera man to film him backstage. He was wearing a “The Cleanse” shirt. Young said “we” have been sitting here to see this place cough, wheeze, and be sick. He said they are going to cleanse this place from all the liars, pigs, cheats, thieves, and bandits. He said they will be made gone by him or someone else. He said Leon Slater was a poser and imposter.

Young called out Slater for trying to find validation in “another company” (WWE). Young said Slater is ruining the legacy of the X Division. Young then got up in the camera and said that this is “Operation save the X division”…

John’s Thoughts: Young’s never-ending enema commercial continues. What’s the point? Make the ass cleanse stop!

3. Tessa Blanchard (w/Mila Moore, Victoria Crawford) vs. Jody Threat. Both women started the match with chain wrestling. Jody hit Tessa with clotheslines in the corner. Threat got a two count after a clothesline. Tessa got a few kicks in and got a two count after a slingshot splash. Tessa worked on Jody with methodical offense. Jody escaped a stretch with a hip toss.

Jody rallied with rapid chops. Jody hit Tessa with a Senton into a German Suplex. Jody went for her F5 finisher, but Victoria Crawford got in the ring and gave Jody a roundhouse to the gut for the DQ.

Jody Threat defeated Tessa Blanchard via apparent DQ in 4:44.

Mila and Crawford held Jody in place so Tessa could give her a knee. Holly Hudson and Myla Grace ran out to chase away the heels…[c]

John’s Thoughts: Eh. We’re already moving to Tessa having cheap finishes? I liked it last week when they were having her face local talent, and I thought they were going to have her move up the ladder again. Not a fan of this approach. I like her heel stable, but a few weeks of Tessa looking dominant would have been better. Myla, Hudson, and Threat aren’t exactly developed themselves, which doesn’t make this feel like an exciting program on paper.

A trailer aired for the JDC “Immersed” documentary…

Entrances for the next match took place…

John’s Thoughts: One of my TNA pet peeves, specifically for this tag team, is why call them Travis Williams and Judas Icarus AND “Sinner and Saint”. Can’t we just call them Sinner and Saint? And who is the “Sinner” and who is the “Saint”? (I think Hannifan says it on occasion, but they don’t get any promo time, so it’s hard to remember).

4. Rich Swann and BDE vs. “Sinner and Saint” Travis Williams and Judas Icarus. Swann and BDE used quick tags for tandem offense on Williams. Williams caught BDE with a chop. Icarus tagged in. Sinner and Saint hit BDE with a double dropkick in the corner for a two count. BDE rallied with right hands on both opponents. BDE slid under a double clothesline to get a tag to Swann.

Swann hit Williams with a leaping Frankensteiner. BDE put Williams in a bow and arrow, which allowed Swann to hit him with a stop. Icarus hit BDE with a senton. Williams hit BDE with a Brainbuster for a two count. BDE hit Icarus with a Cody Cutter. Swann hit Icarus with a Lethal Injection. Williams broke up the pin. Williams crotched Swann on the top rope. Williams then lawn darted BDE into Icarus’s kick. Sinner and Saint hit BDE with Total Elimination for the win.

Sinner and Saint defeated BDE and Rich Swann via pinfall in 5:35.

Both teams shook hands and showed respect after the match…

John’s Thoughts: Well then. I’ve seen Sinner and Saint lose so much that this win actually caught me off guard. Former World Champ Swann was protected by being kept out the finish. Ain’t no shame in paying dues as a developing wrestler in BDE, and he’s developing quickly as he’s looked smooth and getting better every match. BDE, in a good way, feels like a self-insert character for the fans, where the fans can vicariously live through him as he goes on his wrestling journey. As for Sinner and Saint, hopefully we get some characters for them as TNA needs more tag teams than just the Hardys tearing through everyone.

Mance Warner and Steph De Lander were backstage for a promo segment. De Lander said that AJ Francis crossed the line and he’s a pig in more ways than one. Mance said that actions have consequences, and Steph told him everything AJ said on social media. Steph and Mance barged into AJ’s locker room and chased away the shawtys that were sitting with him. AJ got in Steph’s face for chasing away his girls.

Mance started huffing and getting in AJ’s face. AJ told Mance that Steph may not be giving Mance anything at night, but he’s not going to let Steph [cock] block him! Mance then gave AJ a good punch to the chest. Security ran in to separate both men…[c]

John’s Thoughts: Oh, so AJ’s a babyface now? It would have helped to have a video package to tell us what AJ did to Steph? (Or like NXT, if this feud happened on Social Media, show the social media posts). I would have liked AJ to stay heel because he’s one of the best heels in the company, but based off his real life persona I think he has the potential to be a beloved babyface too. Maybe he’s still a heel? (Again, recap?). I did like that Mance showed up in his Southern look? Still think he’s money on the mic if they allow him to play his wholesome babyface character though.

TNA Tag Team Champions Matt and Jeff Hardy were backstage. Matt talked about The System coming after them. Jeff said they aren’t hiding from anyone. They were approached by The System. Dutch and Vincent showed up to even the numbers. Before retreating, Myers told Matt and Jeff that they shouldn’t trust The Righteous. After The System left, Dutch apologized for miscommunication at No Surrender. He said they’ll do whatever the Hardy’s want for them to redeem themselves. Matt said “ok”…

Elayna Black made her entrance. Black talked about how Mara Sade stole her moment at No Surrender. She said that she should have been walking out with the title in the end. Elayna said she’s the only one that matters and what Mara did was sickening. The crowd gave Elayna the “what” treatment. Elayna said it doesn’t matter who’s in her way, she’s coming for the title. She asked Mara to come out and explain herself.

Mara said she thought she and Elayna were friends. Mara talked about coming from the same NXT locker room, but they ain’t there no more. Mara said they are in TNA now. Elayna said the difference is she sacrificed on the indies to be here (wait? Wasn’t she coming off a long hiatus?). Elayna said Mara is here because she has optics, kisses up to management, and athletic (why is that a bad thing?).

Elayna said she’ll be Knockouts Champion not Mara. Elayna called Mara an “industry plant” that doesn’t deserve to be here (The hell is a “industry plant”). Mara said Elayna doesn’t hate her because she eliminated her, she hates her because Mara is a go getter, someone who goes after her goals, not broken by the business, and not bitter. She said she loves the business.

She said she loves legends like Jazz, Mickie, and Naomi. Mara said she loves the fans. She told Elayna to step up. Elayna said at the end of the day, Mara’s just an obstacle on he way to the top. Mara called Elayna a shorty, and said any time any place…

Separate shots of Order 4 and Elijah were shown as they were heading to the ring…[c]

John’s Thoughts: Was it just me, or was half that segment kinda painful to watch? The good part, Mara’s a solid promo! It’s the Elayna part that was kinda cringe? (And you all know I liked a lot of what I saw from Cora Jade throughout her NXT and TNA run!). Her weakest point was always her long-form promos, and she kinda floundered too much here. The content of her promo didn’t make sense either. Having optics, athleticism, and working well with management are huge positives in wrestling! Industry Plant? She also lost the crowd, and I understand. Speaking of optics, Elayna has always had great optics, and good character expression when action is involved. Where she was her best in NXT was when you can minimize her words, and have her do more acting instead, while her opponents and pretapes can carry the verbal section.

Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt checked in on commentary. The following segments were advertised for next week: Mike Santana and Leon Slater vs. The Nemeth Brothers, Dani Luna vs. Lei Ying Lee, AJ Francis vs. Mance Warner, Jaida Stone vs. Tasha Steelz, The Hardys and Righteous vs. The System, Mickie James returning, and Steve Maclin getting interviewed by Tom Hannifan…

Random indie wrestlers in cowboy hats carried an oversized casket that was shaped like a guitar. Mustafa Ali made his entrance and set Order 4 to the back. Elijah made his entrance…

5. “The Drifter” Elijah vs. Mustafa Ali in a Guitar Case Casket Match. Elijah tossed Ali to ringside. Ali came back with a steel chair. Ali opened up a bunch of chairs while Elijah was recovering. Elijah gave Ali a knee. Elijah shattered a guitar on a ringpost after Ali ducked. Ali tried to suplex Elijah into the chair, but Elijah backdropped him into it.[c]

Elijah got Ali in the casket, but he escaped. Ali hit Elijah with a Suicide Dive and set up a table at ringside. Ali set up an actual guitar case in the corner. Elijah caught Ali with a pop up power bomb. Elijah and Ali traded hands. Elijah sent Ali’s face into the case with a Irish Whip. Ali sent Elijah into the ringpost and put him on a table.

Ali hit Elijah with a 450 through the table. Order 4 ran out to check on Ali, who was selling Agent Zero put Elijah in the lid, but Elijah threw powder at him. Elijah teased giving Tasha Steelz a Tombstone. Ali accidentally swung and hit Steelz with the guitar. Elijah hit Ali with the Highwayman’s Farewell (tombstone). Elijah put Ali in the casket, but Ali escaped when Skyler held the door open, allowing Ali to low blow Elijah.

Skyler and Hotch put an actual house door inside of the casket. Ali went for another 450, but Elijah dodged and then took out Ali with a Home Run Swing with a Guitar. Elijah knocked Hotch and Skyler off the apron into a table. Elijah choke slammed Ali through the house door into the casket.

Elijah defeated Mustafa Ali in a Casket Match in 11:58.

Elijah was singing his theme while standing on top of the casket to close the show…

John’s Thoughts: This match would have totally fit in old TNA given Jeff Jarret’s over-proclivity for guitars and guitar shots. I didn’t have high expectations, but it ended up as a fun gimmick match. Mustafa Ali makes everything look good, so that part shouldn’t be a surprise. Elijah’s very over on his end, and I like that they’ve toned down the cartoony part of this feud (where the feud was ultra campy during their AXS lame duck period). I’d be fine if this was the end of this feud.

One thing I wouldn’t mind, is if we can re-create the disheveled version of Mustafa Ali that we got when he lost to Mike Santana last year? That way we can re-do (in a different way of course) that strong character development villain arc to set Ali up to maybe go against Mike Santana sometime in the Summer, as I believe they have one win a piece against each other. Elijah comes out of this as an upper-tier fan favorite. Overall, good episode. Smart of them to NOT do a live show this time around as they are kicking this set of tapings off on a good foot and they tend to fumble and bumble when it comes to live production.