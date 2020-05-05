05/04 Powell’s WWE Raw audio review: Last Chance gauntlet match for the final spot in the men’s Money in the Bank ladder match, Drew McIntyre vs. Murphy in a non-title match, The Street Profits vs. The Viking Raiders in a non-title match, the brand’s final push for Sunday’s MITB event

Categories

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews WWE Raw: Last Chance gauntlet match for the final spot in the men’s Money in the Bank ladder match, Drew McIntyre vs. Murphy in a non-title match, The Street Profits vs. The Viking Raiders in a non-title match, the brand’s final push for Sunday’s MITB event, and more (33:29)…

Click here to stream or download the May 4 WWE Raw audio review.

If you are not a Dot Net Member, click here for details on signing up for membership.

New Members’ RSS Feed

To subscribe to the Member Audio RSS feed to listen in iTunes or on popular podcast apps on iPhones/iPads and Android devices, enter the feed below:

http://prowrestling.net/site/feed/podcast/

Important Note: You will need to enter a username and password. For more instructions, plus a list of show-specific feeds if you prefer to subscribe to individual shows rather than all of our shows in a single feed, click here: http://subscribers.prowrestling.net/member-podcast-rss/



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features the legendary Jim Ross discussing his "Under The Black Hat" autobiography, his relationships with Vince McMahon and Tony Khan, the NFL Draft, Joe Exotic, and much more. Plus, in a special bonus section, Powell reviews Impact Wrestling Rebellion Night One...

