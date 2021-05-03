Categories

05/03 Powell's Impact Wrestling Audio Review: Kenny Omega's championship celebration, Josh Alexander vs. Ace Austin for the X Division Championship, Taylor Wilde vs. Kimber Lee, W. Morrissey vs. Sam Beale, qualifiers for a six-way for a shot at the Impact Championship Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 16:26 Share Share Link Embed

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the latest Impact Wrestling television show: Kenny Omega’s championship celebration, Josh Alexander vs. Ace Austin for the X Division Championship, Taylor Wilde vs. Kimber Lee, W. Morrissey vs. Sam Beale, qualifiers for a six-way for a shot at the Impact Championship, and more (16:26)…

Click here for the May 3 Impact Wrestling audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.

Dot Net Members’ RSS Feed

To subscribe to the Member Audio RSS feed to listen in iTunes or on popular podcast apps on iPhones/iPads and Android devices, enter the feed below:

http://prowrestling.net/site/feed/podcast/

Important Note: You will need to enter a username and password. For more instructions, plus a list of show-specific feeds if you prefer to subscribe to individual shows rather than all of our shows in a single feed, click here: http://subscribers.prowrestling.net/member-podcast-rss/