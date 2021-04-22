04/21 Powell’s MLW Fusion audio review: MLW bringing fans back in July, TJP vs. Bu Ku Dao, Gino Medina vs. Rocky Romero, King Mo vs. Robert Martyr, MLW National Openweight Champion Alex Hammerstone issues a challenge

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Jason Powell reviews the latest MLW Fusion television show: MLW bringing fans back in July, TJP vs. Bu Ku Dao, Gino Medina vs. Rocky Romero, King Mo vs. Robert Martyr, MLW National Openweight Champion Alex Hammerstone issues a challenge, and more (18:09)…
Click here for the April 21 MLW Fusion audio review.
