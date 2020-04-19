04/19 Moore’s MLW Fusion audio review: Tom Lawlor and Dominic Garrini vs. Puma King and Xtreme Tigre, Douglas James vs. Averno, AAA and MLW Super Series continues

Categories

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

John Moore reviews the latest MLW Fusion television show: Tom Lawlor and Dominic Garrini vs. Puma King and Xtreme Tigre, Douglas James vs. Averno, AAA and MLW Super Series continues, and more (17:50)…

Click here for the April 19 MLW Fusion audio review.

