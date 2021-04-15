04/14 Powell’s AEW Dynamite audio review: Darby Allin vs. Matt Hardy in a Falls Count Anywhere match for the TNT Championship, The Young Bucks vs. Pac and Rey Fenix for the AEW Tag Titles, Chris Jericho vs. Dax Harwood with Mike Tyson as ringside enforcer

Categories

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews AEW Dynamite: Darby Allin vs. Matt Hardy in a Falls Count Anywhere match for the TNT Championship, The Young Bucks vs. Pac and Rey Fenix for the AEW Tag Titles, Chris Jericho vs. Dax Harwood with Mike Tyson as ringside enforcer, and more (26:20)…

Click here for the April 14 AEW Dynamite audio review.

