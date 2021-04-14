04/13 Moore’s NXT TV audio review: Karrion Kross and Raquel Gonzalez’s first appearances since winning the NXT titles, Franky Monet’s debut, MSK vs. Killian Dain and Drake Maverick for the NXT Tag Titles, NXT Cruiserweight Championship open challenge

Categories

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

John Moore reviews the latest NXT television show: Karrion Kross and Raquel Gonzalez’s first appearances since winning the NXT titles, Franky Monet’s debut, MSK vs. Killian Dain and Drake Maverick for the NXT Tag Titles, NXT Cruiserweight Championship open challenge, and more (48:52)…

Click here for the April 13 NXT TV audio review.

