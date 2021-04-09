Categories

04/08 Powell and Moore's NXT Takeover Stand & Deliver Night Two audio review: Finn Balor vs. Karrion Kross for the NXT Championship, Adam Cole vs. Kyle O'Reilly in an unsanctioned match, Santos Escobar vs. Jordan Devlin in a ladder match to unify the NXT Cruiserweight Title

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet) and John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

Jason Powell and John Moore review the NXT Takeover Stand & Deliver live special featuring Finn Balor vs. Karrion Kross for the NXT Championship, Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly in an unsanctioned match, Santos Escobar vs. Jordan Devlin in a ladder match to unify the NXT Cruiserweight Title, and more (48:52)…

