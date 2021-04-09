04/08 Powell and Moore’s NXT Takeover Stand & Deliver Night Two audio review: Finn Balor vs. Karrion Kross for the NXT Championship, Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly in an unsanctioned match, Santos Escobar vs. Jordan Devlin in a ladder match to unify the NXT Cruiserweight Title

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet) and John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)
Jason Powell and John Moore review the NXT Takeover Stand & Deliver live special featuring Finn Balor vs. Karrion Kross for the NXT Championship, Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly in an unsanctioned match, Santos Escobar vs. Jordan Devlin in a ladder match to unify the NXT Cruiserweight Title, and more (48:52)…
Click here for the April 8 NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver Night Two audio review.
If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.
Dot Net Members’ RSS Feed
To subscribe to the Member Audio RSS feed to listen in iTunes or on popular podcast apps on iPhones/iPads and Android devices, enter the feed below:
http://prowrestling.net/site/feed/podcast/
Important Note: You will need to enter a username and password. For more instructions, plus a list of show-specific feeds if you prefer to subscribe to individual shows rather than all of our shows in a single feed, click here: http://subscribers.prowrestling.net/member-podcast-rss/
Be the first to comment