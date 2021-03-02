03/01 Powell’s WWE Raw audio review: The Miz vs. Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship, Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus, Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin vs. Braun Strowman and Adam Pearce for the Raw Tag Titles, Charlotte Flair vs. Shayna Baszler, Nia Jax vs. Naomi

Categories

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews WWE Raw: The Miz vs. Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship, Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus, Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin vs. Braun Strowman and Adam Pearce for the Raw Tag Titles, Charlotte Flair vs. Shayna Baszler, Nia Jax vs. Naomi, and more (36:02)…

Click here to stream or download the March 1 WWE Raw audio review.

If you are not a Dot Net Member, click here for details on signing up for membership.

Dot Net Members’ RSS Feed

To subscribe to the Member Audio RSS feed to listen in iTunes or on popular podcast apps on iPhones/iPads and Android devices, enter the feed below:

http://prowrestling.net/site/feed/podcast/

Important Note: You will need to enter a username and password. For more instructions, plus a list of show-specific feeds if you prefer to subscribe to individual shows rather than all of our shows in a single feed, click here: http://subscribers.prowrestling.net/member-podcast-rss/