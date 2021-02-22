02/21 WWE Elimination Chamber 2021 audio review: Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus vs. Randy Orton vs. Kofi Kingston vs. AJ Styles vs. Jeff Hardy in an Elimination Chamber match for the WWE Championship, Roman Reigns faces an Elimination Chamber match winner for the WWE Universal Championship

What's happening...

February 21, 2021

By Jason Powell (@prowrestlingnet) and Jake Barnett (@barnettjake)

Jason Powell and Jake Barnett review the WWE Elimination Chamber 2021 pay-per-view: Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus vs. Randy Orton vs. Kofi Kingston vs. AJ Styles vs. Jeff Hardy in an Elimination Chamber match for the WWE Championship, Roman Reigns faces an Elimination Chamber match winner for the WWE Universal Championship, and more (54:59)…

Click here for the WWE Elimination Chamber 2021 audio review.

