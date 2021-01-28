What's happening...

01/28 Moore’s NXT TV audio review: Finn Balor and Kyle O’Reilly vs. NXT Tag Champs Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan in a non-title match, MSK vs. Drake Maverick and Killian Dain, and Grizzled Young Vets vs. Kushida and Leon Ruff in Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic matches

January 28, 2021

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

John Moore reviews the latest NXT television show: Finn Balor and Kyle O’Reilly vs. NXT Tag Champs Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan in a non-title match, MSK vs. Drake Maverick and Killian Dain, and Grizzled Young Vets vs. Kushida and Leon Ruff in Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic matches, and more (29:15)…

Click here for the January 28 NXT TV audio review. 

