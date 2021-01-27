01/27 Powell’s Impact Wrestling Audio Review: Trey Miguel, Rich Swann, Willie Mack, and Tommy Dreamer vs. Moose, Sami Callihan, Ken Shamrock, and Chris Bey, Ace Austin and Madman Fulton vs. Josh Alexander and Matt Cardona, Eddie Edwards vs. Brian Myers

Categories

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the latest Impact Wrestling television show: Trey Miguel, Rich Swann, Willie Mack, and Tommy Dreamer vs. Moose, Sami Callihan, Ken Shamrock, and Chris Bey, Ace Austin and Madman Fulton vs. Josh Alexander and Matt Cardona, Eddie Edwards vs. Brian Myers, and more (24:52)…

Click here for the January 27 Impact Wrestling audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.

Dot Net Members’ RSS Feed

To subscribe to the Member Audio RSS feed to listen in iTunes or on popular podcast apps on iPhones/iPads and Android devices, enter the feed below:

http://prowrestling.net/site/feed/podcast/

Important Note: You will need to enter a username and password. For more instructions, plus a list of show-specific feeds if you prefer to subscribe to individual shows rather than all of our shows in a single feed, click here: http://subscribers.prowrestling.net/member-podcast-rss/