01/22 Powell’s AEW Dynamite audio review: Jon Moxley vs. Pac to become No. 1 contender to the AEW Championship, Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky vs. Kenny Omega and Hangman Page for the AEW Tag Titles, Jurassic Express vs. Chris Jericho, Santana, and Ortiz

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews AEW Dynamite: Jon Moxley vs. Pac to become No. 1 contender to the AEW Championship, Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky vs. Kenny Omega and Hangman Page for the AEW Tag Titles, Jurassic Express vs. Chris Jericho, Santana, and Ortiz, and more (26:39)…

Click here for the January 22 AEW Dynamite audio review.

