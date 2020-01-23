01/23 Moore’s NXT TV audio review: Roderick Strong vs. Keith Lee for the NXT North American Championship, Toni Storm vs. Io Shirai, Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic semifinal matches, Shayna Baszler vs. Shotzi Blackheart, Finn Balor vs. Joaquin Wilde

Categories

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

John Moore reviews the latest NXT television show: Roderick Strong vs. Keith Lee for the NXT North American Championship, Toni Storm vs. Io Shirai, Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic semifinal matches, Shayna Baszler vs. Shotzi Blackheart, Finn Balor vs. Joaquin Wilde, and more (30:17)…

Click here for the January 23 NXT television show audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.

Dot Net Members’ RSS Feed

To subscribe to the Member Audio RSS feed to listen in iTunes or on popular podcast apps on iPhones/iPads and Android devices, enter the feed below:

http://prowrestling.net/site/feed/podcast/

Important Note: You will need to enter a username and password. For more instructions, plus a list of show-specific feeds if you prefer to subscribe to individual shows rather than all of our shows in a single feed, click here: http://subscribers.prowrestling.net/member-podcast-rss/



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Allysin Kay discussing Friday's NWA Hard Times PPV on FITE.TV, Melina dropping an unexpected f-bomb on NWA Powerrr, the WWE Mae Young Classic experience, her time as Sienna in Impact Wrestling, working in Japan, the Tessa Blanchard controversy, and more...

