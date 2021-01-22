01/22 Dot Net Weekly audio show: WWE Royal Rumble, WrestleMania dates announced, pro wrestling television ratings discussion, Sting match announced, Impact departures, AEW Dynamite and NXT TV talk, NBC pulling the plug on NBC Sports Network

Categories

By Jason Powell (@prowrestlingnet) and Jake Barnett (@barnettjake)

Jason Powell and Jake Barnett co-host Dot Net Weekly: WWE Royal Rumble, WrestleMania dates announced, pro wrestling TV ratings discussion, Sting match announced, Impact departures, AEW Dynamite and NXT TV talk, NBC pulling the plug on NBC Sports Network, and more (85:23)…

Click here for the January 22 Dot Net Weekly audio show.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.

Dot Net Members’ RSS Feed

To subscribe to the Member Audio RSS feed to listen in iTunes or on popular podcast apps on iPhones/iPads and Android devices, enter the feed below:

http://prowrestling.net/site/feed/podcast/

Important Note: You will need to enter a username and password. For more instructions, plus a list of show-specific feeds if you prefer to subscribe to individual shows rather than all of our shows in a single feed, click here: http://subscribers.prowrestling.net/member-podcast-rss/