01/21 Moore’s NXT TV audio review: Tommaso Ciampa vs. Timothy Thatcher in the NXT Fight Pit, Mercedes Martinez and Toni Storm vs. Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter, Kushida and Leon Ruff vs. The Way, and LHP vs. Imperium in Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic matches

Categories

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

John Moore reviews the latest NXT television show: Tommaso Ciampa vs. Timothy Thatcher in the NXT Fight Pit, Mercedes Martinez and Toni Storm vs. Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter, Kushida and Leon Ruff vs. The Way, and LHP vs. Imperium in Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic matches, and more (30:36)…

Click here for the January 21 NXT TV audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.

Dot Net Members’ RSS Feed

To subscribe to the Member Audio RSS feed to listen in iTunes or on popular podcast apps on iPhones/iPads and Android devices, enter the feed below:

http://prowrestling.net/site/feed/podcast/

Important Note: You will need to enter a username and password. For more instructions, plus a list of show-specific feeds if you prefer to subscribe to individual shows rather than all of our shows in a single feed, click here: http://subscribers.prowrestling.net/member-podcast-rss/