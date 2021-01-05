01/05 Powell’s NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 15 Night Two Audio Review: Kota Ibushi vs. Jay White for the IWGP Heavyweight and IWGP Intercontinental Championships, Taiji Ishimori vs. Hiromu Takahashi for the IWGP Jr. Hvt. Championship, Shingo Takagi vs. Jeff Cobb for the Never Openweight Title

Categories

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the New Japan Pro Wrestling Wrestle Kingdom 15 Night Two event: Kota Ibushi vs. Jay White for the IWGP Heavyweight and IWGP Intercontinental Championships, Taiji Ishimori vs. Hiromu Takahashi for the IWGP Jr. Hvt. Championship, Shingo Takagi vs. Jeff Cobb for the Never Openweight Title, and more (20:12)…

Click here for the January 5 NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 15 Night Two audio review.

