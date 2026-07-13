WWE Raw in Dallas, Powell’s Q&A Show, Sean Waltman, Necro Butcher, Grizzly Redwood, Jake Crist, Izzi Dame, Brock Lesnar, Shane Helms, Sami Zayn, TJ Wilson, Jeff Cobb, Big Swole, Rene Goulet, Geeto Mongol, Dara Singh, Paul Orndorff, Butch Reed

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live tonight from Dallas, Texas, at American Airlines Center. The show features appearances by World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar. Join me for my live review as Raw streams live on Netflix tonight at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same-night Raw audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Dot Net Members will be listening to my Q&A audio show today. Submit questions for the Q&A Audio Show via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com this morning before 12CT/11ET. Please maintain the limit of three pro wrestling-related questions and four non-wrestling questions. This show is available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s Raw in Dallas, Tuesday’s NXT in Orlando, Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite, Thursday’s AEW Collision taping in Boston, Friday’s WWE Smackdown in Albany, and WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event at MSG. If you are going to one of the shows and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

Birthdays and Notables

-Sean “X-Pac” Waltman is 54 today.

-Necro Butcher (Dylan Summers) is 53 today.

-Grizzly Redwood (Mitch Franklin) is 53 today.

-Jake Crist (John Crist) is 42 today.

-Izzi Dame (Franki Strefling) is 27 today.

-WWE producer Gregory Shane Helms turned 52 on Sunday.

-Brock Lesnar turned 49 on Sunday.

-Sami Zayn (Rami Sebei) turned 42 on Sunday.

-The late René Goulet (Robert Bédard) was born on July 12, 1932. He died on May 25, 2019, at age 76.

-The late Geeto Mongol (Newton Tattrie) was born on July 12, 1931. He died at age 82 on July 19, 2013.

-The late Dara Singh (Dara Singh Randhawa) died on July 12, 2012, at age 83 following a heart attack.

-The late Paul Orndorff died of dementia at age 71 on July 12, 2021.

-The WWE Performance Center in Orlando opened on July 11, 2013.

-WWE producer TJ Wilson turned 46 on Saturday. He wrestled as Tyson Kidd.

-Jeff Cobb turned 44 on Saturday. He worked as JC Mateo in WWE.

-Big Swole (Aerial Hull) turned 37 on Saturday.

-The late Butch Reed (Bruce Reed) died at age 66 on February 5, 2021. His death was attributed to a pair of heart attacks.