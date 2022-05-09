5/9 WWE Raw results: Powell’s live review of Theory vs. Cody Rhodes for the U.S. Championship, “RK-Bro” Randy Orton and Riddle vs. The Street Profits for the Raw Tag Titles, Omos on the VIP Lounge, the fallout from WrestleMania Backlash

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw (Episode 1,511)

Live from Hartford, Connecticut at XL Center

Aired May 9, 2022 on USA Network

[Hour One] Raw opened with footage of the WrestleMania Backlash main event that saw Roman Reigns and The Usos beat Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton, and Riddle in a six-man tag match… Jimmy Smith, Corey Graves, and Byron Saxton were on commentary, and Mike Rome was the ring announcer…

Raw Tag Team Champions “RK-Bro” Randy Orton and Riddle made their entrance while the broadcast team hyped that they will defend their titles against The Street Profits. Animated fish appeared when Riddle kicked off his flip flops.

Orton welcomed fans to Monday Night Raw. He said they lost the battle to The Bloodline at WrestleMania Backlash despite giving it everything they had. Orton said they will win the war before all is said and done. Orton recalled the Usos calling for a tag title unification match. He said nothing was on the line because Roman Reigns tore up the contract because he knows his cousins can’t hold a candle to RK-Bro.

Orton said he and Riddle want to unify the Raw and Smackdown Tag Team Titles. Riddle said the Usos can’t make decisions on their own, so he and Orton would go to Smackdown on Friday and demand that Reigns sign off on the unification match.

“The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins made their entrance. Ford said RK-Bro had a tough loss. Dawkins said Orton and Riddle should be worried about him and Ford, not The Bloodline. Ford said he and Dawkins will be the team that unifies the tag titles. The Profits entered the ring. Ford said they want the tag titles and the smoke. Riddle said RK-Bro 4:20 says they just smoked their asses…

1. “RK-Bro” Randy Orton and Riddle vs. “The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins for the Raw Tag Titles. Mike Rome delivered introductions for the match once both teams were in the ring. Riddle pulled Dawkins to ringside using his legs, but Dawkins followed up by pulled Riddle to the floor. Ford hit Riddle with a flip dive. [C]

Orton put Dawkins down with a Draping DDT. Orton set up for his finisher, but Dawkins shoved him into his corner and then Riddle tagged in. Riddle went for a springboard move while Orton held Ford, but Ford escaped and Riddle accidentally took out Orton.

Back in the ring, Ford hit a top rope frog splash and had Riddle pinned, but Orton returned to break it up. Ford tried to follow up with another frog splash, but Riddle caught him with an RKO on the way down and then pinned him…

“RK-Bro” Randy Orton and Riddle defeated “The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins in roughly 10:00 to retain the Raw Tag Titles.

Powell’s POV: Orton was all smiles after the match. We haven’t seen much scripted miscommunication between him and Riddle during their matches, so it’s worth watching to see if this becomes a new trend that could lead to a split.

Kevin Patrick stood on a podium on the stage that overlooked the crowd. Patrick introduced U.S. Champion Theory and interviewed him about how he was preparing for his title defense against Cody Rhodes. Theory asked if it looked like he needed to prepare. He boasted about being the youngest U.S. Champion and said he was in diapers the last time that Cody was in WWE. Theory said he’s all about the future and the future is him remaining the U.S. Champion…

Powell’s POV: Was Theory being dismissive of Cody a prelude to him dropping the U.S. Title tonight or just the norm for his character?

A video package recapped Rhea Ripley helping Edge beat AJ Styles and joining the Judgment Day faction at WrestleMania Backlash…

The Judgment Day trio of Edge, Ripley, and Damian Priest made their entrance. Edge had a new shorter hairstyle… [C]

Edge said they formed Judgment Day because they were tired of being sheep like the fans. Edge said it got him a Hall of Fame ring, but he’s bigger than the Hall of Fame. Edge said you could point to any part of his body and he’s had a surgery on it. He asked if the fans cared. He complained about the fans being keyboard warriors who make asinine comments.

Edge said they hold a mirror up to the fans and they don’t like what they see. He said that’s because the fans are ugly. Edge badmouthed the locals, and then said nothing can touch their faction. A “you suck” chant broke out.

Priest said he and Edge were individually capable of destroying the favorites of the fans, but they are something else together. He also spoke about adding Ripley and called her an instrument of brutality. Priest told the fans to rise for Ripley as the newest member.

Ripley said that joining the group was the easiest decision of her life. She said she saw Edge and Priest change for the better, and she wanted that for herself. She said she’s done signing autographs at the airport. She complained about signing autographs for kids who say they want to be like her and then seeing those autographs on eBay. She said she’s done being used.

Ripley said she had some unfinished business with Liv Morgan. She said she would give Morgan a reason to cry when she destroys her later in the show. Edge said it’s about unrealized potential. He called Priest the punishment and Ripley the eradicator. He said Priest and Ripley were ships without rudders, but now he is their rudder.

Edge said he pulled Ripley aside a few weeks ago and told her that Morgan was holding her back. “I’m the reason your favorite tag team split up,” Edge said. Edge added that his movement is not done and they are looking for more.

Liv Morgan’s entrance theme interrupted Edge and she made her way to the ring for her match with Ripley… [C]

Powell’s POV: I like Judgment Day more now that they are a trio, but it still feels like they should have a big picture goal for title domination. In fairness, that’s tough to do when the men’s champion rarely appears on Raw, and I can’t see Priest going after the U.S. Championship as long as fellow heel Theory holds the title.

The Money in the Bank ad with Cody Rhodes standing at midfield at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas was shown. Cody’s line about one man and one woman winning a chance to main event WrestleMania was included…

2. Rhea Ripley (w/Edge, Damian Priest) vs. Liv Morgan. Ripley put Morgan down with an early big boot. Morgan battled back and went for a missile dropkick that Ripley sidestepped. Ripley put her in a standing leg lock and got the submission win.

Rhea Ripley beat Liv Morgan in 5:40.

After the match, Edge and Priest joined Ripley in the ring. Edge nodded and then Ripley reapplied her submission hold. Edge knelt down and laughed while watching Morgan scream and tap repeatedly. Just when it seemed like Morgan has no friends, Finn Balor made his entrance, which was followed by AJ Styles making his entrance. They did the too sweet hand sign. A graphic listed Balor vs. Priest for after the break… [C]

Powell’s POV: A decent showcase win for the new heel Ripley character. I was disappointed that Ripley didn’t get a better babyface push, but hopefully she will be featured prominently as a heel.

3. Damian Priest (w/Edge, Rhea Ripley) vs. Finn Balor (w/AJ Styles). Priest whipped Balor into the corner and then hit him with an elbow. Balor came back by dropkicking the knee of Priest.

[Hour Two] Priest clotheslined Balor to regain offensive control. Priest put Balor down with a Broken Arrow and covered him for a two count. Saxton played up the mystery of who else could join the Judgment Day faction (Ciampa?). Later, Priest went for a chokeslam, but Balor countered into a rollup for a two count. Balor sent Priest to ringside and teased a dive, but Ripley stood in front of Priest. Edge entered the ring and speared Balor for the DQ.

Finn Balor beat Damian Priest by DQ in roughly 6:00.

After the match, Styles attacked Edge. Priest pulled him off and was hit by punches from Styles. Ripley spun Styles around and he cocked his fist but didn’t strike her. The heels used the distraction to regain control and then Edge speared Styles…

Powell’s POV: A couple of good segments to establish the Judgment Day faction. Edge’s new hairstyle looks good, but the top of his hair stood up once he started getting physical, leaving him looking like a real life Bart Simpson until he patted it down again.

A sponsored clip recapped Omos beating Bobby Lashley with help from MVP at WrestleMania Backlash… Omos and MVP made their entrance for the VIP Lounge segment… [C]