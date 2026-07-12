AAA Lucha Libre Worldwide results (7/11): Vetter’s review of El Grande Americano and Dominik Mysterio appearances, Triple Threat to become No. 1 contender to the AAA Cruiserweight Championship

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By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (Episode 25)

San Luis Potosi, Mexico, at Arena Potosi

Aired live July 11, 2026, on Fox in Latin America and streamed live on the WWE YouTube Channel

Corey Graves and JBL provided commentary without Rey Mysterio.

* Dominik Mysterio pulled up in a yellow low-rider. We also saw El Grande Americano arrive in what almost looked like a parade.

1. Dragon Lee vs. Jack Cartwheel vs. Mini Vikingo in a three-way No. 1 contender’s match for a shot at the AAA Cruiserweight Title. Jack dislocated his elbow over WrestleMania weekend, and this is his first match back. (He was wearing a protective sleeve over it.) Again, Mini Vikingo is probably 16 to 19 years old; he is not a “mini” in the classical sense. They all tied up. MV hit a huracanrana, but Lee landed on his feet. MV dove through the ropes onto Lee. Jack dove through the ropes onto Lee at 1:00! “There is no feeling-out process here!” JBL said. MV and Jack did stereo cartwheel flips, and both landed in a superhero pose.” Jack hit a Sasuke Special dive to the floor onto both.

In the ring, Lee hit a slingshot dropkick on Cartwheel at 2:30. MV hit a top-rope Spanish Fly on Lee. MV hit a spin kick to Jack’s ear, then a Meteora into the corner on Jack. Lee hit a top-rope double stomp on MV, who was tied in the Tree of Woe, at 4:00. We got a LOUD “Este lucha!” chant as Jack and Lee traded blows. Lee went for a Styles Clash, but Jack escaped. Mini Vikingo hit a twisting plancha to the floor on Jack. Lee hit a running dropkick on the floor. Jack hit a mid-ring Spanish Fly on Lee for a nearfall at 6:00.

Jack missed a top-rope Shooting Star Press. Lee immediately hit a clothesline. Jack hit a Pele Kick on Lee. Dragon Lee hit a jumping powerbomb on Jack for a nearfall, and they were both down at 7:30. Dragon Lee hit the Styles Clash. However, Mini Vikingo hit a top-rope 630 splash and pinned Cartwheel! That was an all-out sprint.

Mini Vikingo defeated Dragon Lee and Jack Cartwheel at 8:22 in a three-way to earn a shot at the AAA Cruiserweight Title.

* (Sadly, I am watching Sunday, and because I’m not watching live, the commercial breaks come every 2.5 minutes. It ruins the flow of the product and makes WWE’s YouTube page almost unwatchable.)

* Rey Mysterio and El Grande Americano spoke (in Spanish) in Rey’s office. Rey said the reason Perros Del Mal attacked Grande was that he’s “the biggest dog in the yard.” Grande Americano said he’s going to need some help taking them down. Dominik walked up. Dominik said Rey is a “good-for-nothing” GM. Dominik told him that if Americano watches his back, Dominik will watch Grande’s back.

* Dorian and Omos were walking backstage. Mini Vikingo confronted Dorian. They are headed to the ring! The crowd shouted them down. Dorian had a title belt over his shoulder. (We suddenly had English translation; I don’t recognize the voice.) Dorian has a sad message for us. He said El Hijo del Vikingo needed surgery on one of his knees last week, and he will be out of action for several months. He blamed Rey Mysterio for the injury because Rey sent Vikingo to compete at Smackdown and NXT. Dorian said he is going to personally sue Rey! That got boos! So, Vikingo must vacate the belt!

Dorian handed the title belt to Omos! That also got some boos. (Doesn’t GM Rey have a say in this?) Yep, right on cue, Rey Mysterio came to the ring. “What is this egomaniac, deadbeat dad going to do now?” JBL asked. In Spanish, Rey said he understands what Vikingo is going through right now, as Rey has had multiple surgeries over his career. BUT, Dorian doesn’t have the right to crown a new champion. He asked Omos to hand him the belt. “Please do the right thing,” Rey said in English. He warned Omos that he could be suspended. Omos shoved the belt into Rey’s chest.

* Rey declared the belt is officially vacant. He will announce next week how a new champion will be crowned. Rey told Dorian, “You want to sue me? I’ll see you in court!” Rey headed to the back as Dorian threw a fit.

* Backstage, Damian Priest said he would like to be considered for the title.

* Rey spoke at a table backstage. He announced a few matches for three weeks from now. He invited Andrea (the ringside announcer and Grande Americano’s girlfriend) to come back to work.

2. Noisy Boy and Epydemius Jr. vs. “Money Machine” Colmillo De Plata and Garra De Oro for the No. 1 contender for the AAA Tag Team Titles. As per usual, Money Machine wore button-down white shirts and ties. I’ve seen Epydemius Jr. a few times in New Texas Pro, and he wore a blue mask. My first time seeing Noisy Boy, who wore white. NB opened against the silver-masked Plata. Oro twisted Epydemius Jr.’s arm. Noisy Boy hit a flipping splash onto Oro for a nearfall at 3:00.

Plata got back in. Money Machine worked over Noisy Boy. Oro hit a top-rope splash. Epydemius Jr., in blue pants and a blue mask, got a hot tag at 5:30 and attacked Money Machine. Noisy Boy hit a huracanrana. Epydemius Jr. hit a twisting splash off the ropes, then a flipping dive to the floor. Meanwhile, Noisy Boy hit a Poison Rana on Oro. Plata hit a German Suplex on Noisy Boy. Karmen Petrovik came out of the back at 7:30, and the crowd started barking. Sure enough, Daga, Bronco Nima, Berto and Angel Garza jumped in the ring and beat up the four competitors.

Noisy Boy and Epydemius Jr. vs. “Money Machine” Colmillo De Plata and Garra De Oro went to a no contest at 8:01.

* Daga got on the mic, and he called out El Grande Americano, who came out of the back. He’s wearing a suit and not dressed to wrestle. Rayo and Bravo joined him to the ring. The three of them jumped into the ring and brawled with the four Perros. With the man advantage, the Perros took control. Dominik ran to the ring, holding a chair, and he chased off the heels. Dominik got on the mic and called for a tag match, as he offered to team with Grande Americano. He then helped Grande to his feet.

Final Thoughts: A merely okay episode. The lucha three-way was fun, and it’s great to see a healthy Cartwheel back in action. The news of Vikingo’s injury was unfortunate. Having back-to-back talking segments with Rey Mysterio was a bad idea, though; it killed the flow of the show. The outcome of the tag match was predictable based on what we had seen in recent weeks.

I just find this product so … exhausting … to watch if I’m not viewing it live. No exaggeration, the commercial breaks are every 2.5 minutes, and you can’t quickly skip them like on other shows or other YouTube programming. (I also just watched MLW, and they too have commercials, but it’s nowhere near as bad.) This was a one-hour show, but it took me several more minutes than that to get through it.