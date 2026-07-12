MLW Fusion results (7/11): Vetter’s review of Mads Krule Krugger and The Good Brothers vs. Contra, Shotzi vs. Kira for the MLW Women’s Championship, Titan vs. Magnus

CategoriesMLW TV Reviews NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

MLW Fusion (Episode 203)

Taped March 14, 2026, in Atlanta, Georgia, at Center Stage

Streamed July 11, 2026, on the MLW’s YouTube Channel, beIN Sports, Veeps

The lighting is always good here. Joe Dombrowki and Tom Lawlor provided commentary. This is the third episode from this taping.

* The cameras focused on Don Gato several times during the opening segment as Dombrowski narrated the opening.

1. Magnus vs. Titan. They are fairly identical in size. Titan hit a top-rope crossbody block, then a flip dive to the floor. In the ring, Magnus hit a Buckle Bomb at 1:00, and Titan fell to the floor. Magnus followed and beat up Titan on the floor, dropping him throat-first on the guardrail, and Magnus got a nearfall back in the ring. Magnus ripped at Titan’s mask at 3:00 and was booed. Lawlor was angry too … he doesn’t want to see Titan’s disgusting face! “There are women and children here!” Lawlor shouted.

Magnus stayed in charge, but Titan hit his running clothesline in the corner, falling through the ropes. Titan flipped Magnus to the floor, and he hit another dive through the ropes at 4:30. He hit another dive. Titan hit a springboard frog splash for a nearfall. He tied Magnus in a Trailer Hitch leg lock, and he turned it into a modified Muta Lock, but Magnus reached the ropes at 6:00. Magnus hit a backbreaker over his knee for a nearfall. They traded kicks. Magnus hit a Falcon Arrow at 7:30, and they were both down. We got a “This is awesome!” chant.

Magnus snapped Titan’s arm over the top rope, then hit a second-rope superplex for a nearfall at 9:00. Dombrowski noted the winner might be a future challenger for Kushida’s cruiserweight title. Titan unloaded a series of kicks and a top-rope double stomp to the chest for a nearfall. He hit a superkick, but Magnus hit a superkick and a decapitating clothesline at 10:30. Magnus hit a butterfly suplex for a nearfall. Titan hit a tornado DDT and another superkick, then another top-rope double stomp for a believable nearfall at 12:00! Titan finally hit a running double knees to the back of the head for the pin. Wow, that was fun.

Titan defeated Magnus at 12:18.

* “Blood and Thunder” is four weeks away, and “Fightland” is nine weeks away. (It feels so weird to not have any dates tied to them.)

* Backstage, “The Skyscrapers” Donovan Dijak and Josh Bishop glared at the camera. Dijak said they are sick and tired of fighting the Good Brothers, and they are putting them away, once and for all.

* The Good Brothers, Krule and Shotzi Blackheart were consuming shots of alcohol backstage.

* A vignette aired for Lady Frost. She’s coming!

2. Shotzi vs. Kira for the MLW Women’s World Title. Kira has long, straight blonde hair halfway down her back, and she wears a mask. Oh, she’s really short, probably under 5’0″. Shotzi hit her 619 in the corner, then a top-rope crossbody block for a nearfall at 1:00. Kira dove through the ropes onto Shotzi. They brawled at ringside, and Shotzi hit some chops. In the ring, she hit a top-rope missile dropkick for a nearfall at 3:00.

Shotzi hit a suplex against the ropes. Kira hit a 619, then a springboard twisting press for a nearfall. Kira dove through the ropes, pulling Shotzi off the apron and into a sunset flip bomb to the floor! Ouch! In the ring, Shotzi hit a DDT. They fought on the ropes in the corner, and Shotzi dropped her face-first to the mat, then hit a top-rope flying senton splash for the pin. Really good action.

Shotzi defeated Kira to retain the MLW Women’s World Title at 5:51.

* Shotzi and Don Gato celebrated with some tequila.

3. Okumura vs. LaBron Kozone. Plenty of boos for Okumura. Kozone had a quick win last week over Alan Angels, so this is a second match for him from this taping. They traded forearm strikes, and Kozone hit a deep armdrag. Okumura raked the eyes, and they fought to the floor. In the ring, Okumura hit a T-Bone Suplex, so Kozone hit his own suplex. Okumura hit a running stunner for a nearfall at 2:30. Kozone hit a D’Lo-style Sky High powerbomb for a nearfall. They traded forearm strikes. Kozone nailed a Ball Game decapitating clothesline for the pin! That’s a good use for Okumura.

LaBron Kozone defeated Okumura at 3:47.

* Rich Bocchinii interviewed Dijak and Bishop at ringside. Donovan rejected the idea of them being the “New” Skyscrapers, saying there is nothing new about them. Bocchini asked what is next for them. “Any damned thing we want,” Dijak replied.

* We heard from Gallus. They are now called the “Glasgow Boys.” They are here for a fight!

4. Mads “Krule” Krugger and “The Good Brothers” Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows (w/Shotzi) vs. “Contra Unit” Kushida and Ikuro Kwon and Kananga. This is the first time I’ve heard the rotund, masked “Kananaga” be given a name. All six brawled at the bell, and it immediately went to the floor. Dombrowski said Kananaga is probably around 400 pounds. Karl and Kushida fought in front of the commentary table.

Kananga stomped on Gallows. Kananga and Anderson got into the ring at 4:00 and traded chops. Kananga hit a big powerbomb! He scooped up Gallows and slammed down onto him! Krule got in and glared at Kananga. Kwon sprayed red mist in Krule’s eyes. Krule slammed Kwon. The ref called for the bell after seeing the red mist. All six continued to brawl; someone was frantically clanging on the ring bell, but the wrestlers were ignoring it.

Mads “Krule” Krugger and “The Good Brothers” Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows defeated “Contra Unit” Kushida, Ikuro Kwon, and Kananga via DQ at 5:39.

Final Thoughts: A solid episode. They moved on nicely from the loss of Baron Corbin; we never heard the name “Bishop Dyer” once. Let’s give MLW a bit of credit for rushing through the Baron Corbin storyline before he returned to WWE. Clearly, MLW never should have taken such a long break (about four months!) before returning with new episodes, but they did what they could so Corbin wasn’t on WWE TV while still part of ongoing MLW matches.

The opening cruiserweight match was really good. I never doubted Titan was winning, but Magnus looked really good in defeat. Likewise, Shotzi got all her signature offense in for a match that short. The main event brawl was merely okay and ended with a lame finish. (The ref lets all that brawling go, but calls for the bell with the mist?) A shorter episode at about 49 minutes.