WWE LFG “Not Taking My Spot” and WWE Greatest Moments tonight on A&E

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE LFG airs tonight on A&E at 9CT/10ET. Kevin Owens, Nattie, Booker T, and Bubba Ray Dudley are coaches. Tonight’s episode is listed as “Not Taking My Spot.” The preview reads: “Two massive men, with egos to match, lock horns in a hard-hitting main event, as Harlem Lewis takes on Mike Derudder. Coach Bubba tries to maximize emotional impact from Tate Wilder and Nathan Cranton when they lock horns in an intense battle.”

-Two new episodes of WWE’s Greatest Moments will air on A&E starting at 10:34CT/11:34ET. The first 30-minute show focuses on Kane, followed by a King of the Ring episode.

Powell’s POV: WWE Greatest Moments reruns start at 3CT/4ET. In order, the reruns feature Kevin Owens, Saturday Night’s Main Event, Managers, Roddy Piper, Raw in the 2000s, The Bloodline, Cody Rhodes, Debuts of the ’90s, Mick Foley, Randy Savage, Steve Austin, Tag Teams of the ’90s.