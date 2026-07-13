NXT TV preview: Two championship matches set for Tuesday

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s edition of the NXT television show.

-The Vanity Project’s Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes vs. Sean Legacy and Dorian Van Dux for the NXT Tag Team Titles

-Zaria vs. Layla Diggs for the NXT Women’s North American Championship

-Lola Vice vs. Kelani Jordan vs. Kali Armstrong in a Triple Threat to become the No. 1 contender to the NXT Women’s Championship

-Naraku vs. Tate Wilder

Powell’s POV: Tuesday’s NXT television show will be live from Orlando, Florida, at the WWE Performance Center. Join John Moore for his NXT live reviews as the show airs Tuesdays on The CW (and Netflix internationally) at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).