AEW Dynamite preview: The latest card for Wednesday’s show

CategoriesAEW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Kenny Omega’s celebration for winning the AEW World Championship

-Mercedes Mone, Megan Bayne, and Lena Kross vs. Willow Nightingale, Maya World, and Hyan

-Andrade El Idolo vs. Jake Doyle (Andrade will earn a shot at the AEW National Championship if he wins)

Powell’s POV: Dynamite will be live on Wednesday from Boston, Massachusetts, at MGM Music Hall. Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review as Dynamite is simulcast Wednesdays on TBS and HBO Max at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same-night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).