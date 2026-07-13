TNA Impact preview: X Division Title match, Knockouts TV Title tournament matches

CategoriesImpact News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA is advertising the following for Thursday’s edition of the TNA Impact television show.

-Cedric Alexander vs. Fabian Aichner for the X Division Title

-Moose vs. AJ Francis

-Rosemary vs. M by Elegance in an opening round tournament match for the new Knockouts TV Title

-Harley Hudson vs. Thea Hail in an opening round tournament match for the new Knockouts TV Title

-Mustafa Ali addresses the state of the Order 4 faction

Powell’s POV: This episode was taped on July 1-2 in Albany, New York, at Broadview Center. Impact is simulcast Thursdays on AMC, AMC+, and TNA+ at 8CT/9ET. John Moore’s Impact reviews are typically available late Thursday night or on Friday morning, along with my audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).