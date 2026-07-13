WWE Raw preview: Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins, Brock Lesnar, a gauntlet for an Intercontinental Title shot at SummerSlam

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins contract signing for the World Heavyweight Championship match at SummerSlam

-Brock Lesnar appears

-Ethan Page vs. Dominik Mysterio vs. Rusev vs. Je’Von Evans vs. Joe Hendry vs. Chad Gable vs. Dragon Lee in a gauntlet match for a shot at the Intercontinental Title at SummerSlam

-Iyo Sky vs. Roxanne Perez

-Bayley has invited Lyra Valkyria to have a face-to-face meeting

Powell’s POV: Jacob Fatu appeared on Smackdown and told Solo Sikoa to speak with Roman Reigns tonight. Raw will be live from Dallas, Texas, at American Airlines Center. Join me for my live review of Raw as the show streams Mondays on Netflix at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same-night audio reviews of Raw are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).