GCW “You Only Die Once” results (7/11): Vetter’s review of Atticus Cogar vs. Alec Price for the GCW Title, Charles Mason vs. Jimmy Lloyd for the JCW Title, Joey Janela vs. Gabby Forza

CategoriesGCW PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

GCW “You Only Die Once”

July 11, 2026, in Hartford, Connecticut, at The Webster Theatre

Streamed live on TrillerTV+

I’ve seen shows from this auditorium before. There are three rows of seating on the stage, and the ring is pushed up right next to the stage. As expected, the lighting is really good here. This building was packed with maybe 500 fans; obviously, most of them were seated below the hard camera (which is pointed at the stage). John Mosely and Emil Jay provided commentary.

1. Kylon King, Seabass Finn, Don Freeze, and Jermaine Marbury (w/Benny the Basketball) vs. Kristian Robinson, Jeffrey John, Flyin’ Ryan O’Neill, and Juni Underwood. “What the hell? Is that a basketball?” were the first words from John Mosely. King’s teammates are all locals I routinely see in the New England scene. Robinson and Finn opened, and Finn “rowed” Robinson’s arms. Juni and Freeze — declared the team captains — squared off at 1:30. The rotund Freeze hit a dropkick. “How does a guy this size do this?” Mosely asked. Juni hit a spinebuster on Kylon.

Juni hit a Poetry In Motion, launching off of Juni. Juni and Ryan hit some team offense on Kylon. Kylon ripped off John’s Babooshka, but he had another one underneath. Jermaine hit a splash on John. He hit his Eurostep Neckbreaker. Marbury hit a top-rope splash to the floor, while also dunking a ball in Finn’s fishing net at 5:00. Funny. Robinson hit a dive to the floor. Kylon hit a top-rope moonsault to the floor. O’Neill hit a top-rope flip dive onto everyone. The rotund Freeze hit a springboard twisting press onto everyone on the floor.

In the ring, Kylon and Finn hit stereo German Suplexes. Marbury and Freeze hit stereo frog splashes. Emil wondered who is legal now. We had stereo Towers of Doom from opposite corners, followed by stereo Coast-to-Coast dropkicks, and everyone was down at 8:00! Kylon hit a powerbomb on Juni. Jermaine ‘broke Juni’s ankles’ with his sidestep and hit a stunner. Freeze hit a Spanish Fly on Juni. Robinson hit a jumping knee to Freeze’s jaw. Robinson hit a double German Suplex at 9:30! John hit a flying stunner on Finn. O’Neill hit a Swanton Bomb for the pin! That was a blast. Exactly how a show should start.

Kristian Robinson, Jeffrey John, Flyin’ Ryan O’Neill, and Juni Underwood defeated Kylon King, Seabass Finn, Jermaine Marbury, and Don Freeze at 10:08.

* Alec Price and Jordan Oliver spoke outside. Jordan said that he, Price, and Marcus Mathers all have singles matches tonight, but Price’s match is the most important because it’s for the GCW Title. Price said that Atticus Cogar is just a scared little boy, and Alec vowed he will win the belt tonight!

2. Marcus Mathers vs. Dustin Waller. These two have fought several times recently, including on Monday at Wrestling Open. Waller grabbed the mic and berated Emil Jay. Even though Waller is from Connecticut, he got the crowd to boo him. Mathers wore his Phillies blue gear; he ran across the stage and dove onto Waller in the ring, and we’re underway! Waller stalled on the floor and got booed. In the ring, Marcus hit a top-rope twisting crossbody block. Waller hid behind the ref, then he shoved Marcus face-first into the turnbuckles.

Waller hit an Irish Whip and took control, and he slowed Mathers down in a headlock on the mat. Mathers hit a dropkick to the face as Waller was going for a Lethal Injection. Mathers hit some hard back elbows and a slingshot fadeaway stunner at 5:00, then a Blue Thunder Bomb and a moonsault for a nearfall. They got up and traded kicks, and Mathers hit a German Suplex. Waller trapped Marcus’ head in the corner and kicked him in the face, then hit a Michinoku Driver for a nearfall at 7:00.

They got up and traded strikes. Waller hit a superkick; Mathers hit a Helluva Kick. Waller hit a running Shooting Star Press, then a kip-up stunner. Waller blocked a Lethal Injection and he hit a stunner, and they were both down at 9:30, and the crowd applauded that exchange. Some of the crowd started to cheer for Dustin! Waller hit an awesome springboard fadeaway stunner for a nearfall! “He made that look so easy!” Mosely said. Waller missed a 450 Splash. Mathers hit a springboard Canadian Destroyer, then his fisherman’s buster, then a top-rope 450 Splash for the pin. That was awesome.

Marcus Mathers defeated Dustin Waller at 11:27.

3. Leedz Lewis vs. Jordan Oliver. Lewis is the young French star who dazzled on the July 4 show in his U.S. debut. He’s talented but is generously listed at 5’7″. Jordan is 6’1″ and just towers over him. They locked up, and Oliver easily shoved him to the mat, then mockingly patted the shorter Leedz. Lewis hit a bulldog. He hit a second-rope moonsault at 2:30. Oliver hit a release German Suplex, then a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall. He hit a faceplant. Leedz hit a flying kick at 4:30. Oliver hit a dropkick to the back. Lewis hit a fisherman’s powerbomb for a nearfall.

Jordan set up for an Acid Bomb from the apron to the floor, but Lewis escaped, and Lewis hit a leaping DDT onto the apron at 7:30. Ouch! Leedz went for a split-legged twisting moonsault, but Oliver got his knees up. Jordan hit a straitjacket German Suplex for a nearfall at 9:30. Oliver hit a superkick. Lewis hit a Pele Kick. Lewis hit a Mike Bailey-style corner moonsault to the floor! In the ring, he hit the split-legged twisting moonsault that was blocked a couple of minutes ago, and they were both down at 11:00. Leedz went for a springboard move, but Oliver caught him with a dropkick. Leedz hit a Poison Rana.

Oliver hit a twisting brainbuster into the turnbuckles for a believable nearfall, and that earned a “GCW!” chant. Oliver hit an Acid Kick to the jaw for a one count, so he hit a second Acid Kick for a nearfall at 13:30. He finally hit the Acid Bomb faceplant but Leedz kicked out! Leedz hit a springboard Canadian Destroyer for a nearfall, and we got a “This is awesome!” chant. They got up and traded chops and forearm strikes. This was a really hot exchange! Lewis hit a decapitating clothesline at 16:00! Lewis went for a moonsault but Jordan kicked him mid-move. Oliver hit a second-rope Acid Bomb for the pin! Awesome.

Jordan Oliver defeated Leedz Lewis at 16:58.

* The massive, muscular Parrow was walking backstage. He’s barely been active this year. (I recall he competed in Las Vegas but that’s about it.) He came across Charles Mason, who handed Parrow a thick chain. Parrow reluctantly took it and headed to the ring!

* Charles Mason and promoter Brett Lauderdale took over commentary!

4. Parrow vs. Bear Bronson. A huge pop for Bronson. (TNA has no clue how to book Bear Bronson. He should be a babyface.) They pushed their foreheads together, then immediately traded forearm strikes. Bear hit a Black Hole Slam! Parrow hit a piledriver, and Bear rolled to the floor at 1:00. They looped ringside, and Parrow threw Bear into the ring post. Bear was bleeding from his forehead. Bronson hit a back-body drop onto a horizontal guardrail at 3:00, and the barricade bent. Bear struck Parrow over the head with a chair; Parrow hit Bear over the head with a chair. (So completely unnecessary.)

They continued to loop the room as they brawled. Bear got a kendo stick and struck Parrow with it, so Parrow grabbed it and he hit Bronson. Bear got in the ring at 5:00 and immediately dove onto Parrow. He chugged a beer then hit Parrow with the empty can. They traded forearm strikes while on the ring apron. Parrow hit a chokeslam onto the apron at 6:30. Throughout this match, Mason made clear he was exhilarated (turned on?) by the violence and the blood.

In the ring, Bear hit a second-rope superplex onto a pile of chairs, and they were both down at 9:00. They hit stereo clotheslines three times with neither going down. Parrow hit a low-blow uppercut and that got boos. He hit a chokeslam but Bear kicked out at the one-count! Bear hit a Choke Bomb for a nearfall at 11:00. Bear found a package of light tubes! That popped the crowd. He broke it over Parrow’s back, and Parrow was bleeding a LOT. Gross.

Bear grabbed the chain, wrapped it around his fist, and repeatedly punched Parrow. However, Parrow hit a spinebuster onto a guardrail link in the corner! Parrow hit a sit-out piledriver for a nearfall at 13:30. Bear hit a piledriver onto an open chair for the pin. Mason began swearing repeatedly on commentary, upset that Parrow lost. More violent and bloody than I prefer, but this crowd was totally into it.

Bear Bronson defeated Parrow at 14:48.

5. Christian Napier vs. Anakin Murphy in a deathmatch. Murphy is the emo kid with limp noodle arms that have never lifted weights. A door and two glass panes were already in the ring. I’m tapping out on a second straight death match. I skipped to the end. The ring was covered in glass and debris. Murphy hit a Trustfall (Coffin Drop) onto a pile of debris covering Napier for a nearfall. From the floor, Otis Cogar struck Murphy across the head with a chair. Napier immediately hit a Jay White-style Bladerunner swinging faceplant for the tainted pin.

Christian Napier defeated Anakin Murphy in a deathmatch at 13:40.

6. Charles Mason vs. Jimmy Lloyd for the Jersey Championship Wrestling Title. Mason lit a cigar in the corner. They threw chairs at each other at the bell, and we’re underway! Lloyd clotheslined Mason to the floor, then dove through the ropes onto him. Mason hit Sister Abigail onto an open chair for a nearfall. Mason bit Jimmy’s forehead.

Jimmy hit a superkick, then a swinging piledriver for a nearfall at 3:30. Mason hit his rolling DVD onto an open chair for a nearfall. Mason wrapped a cord around Jimmy’s neck and cranked back, and Jimmy tapped out! Shockingly short. Mason used the cord to hang Jimmy over the top rope after the bell. Decent for the time given.

Charles Mason defeated Jimmy Lloyd to retain the Jersey Championship Wrestling Title at 4:37.

7. Joey Janela vs. Gabby Forza. Janela has wrestled just about every top indy female wrestler in the past year. They traded shoulder blocks. Joey did a lot of posing, and he twisted her left arm. Gabby dropped him with a shoulder tackle, then a bodyslam and a senton for a nearfall at 2:30. She hit a running splash in the corner. Mosely noted that Joey’s been on a losing streak ever since Spring Break (when he lost to 14-year-old Brodie Lee Jr.) Janela hit some chops and celebrated. He hit a sliding clothesline for a nearfall at 4:30.

Janela hit a bodyslam, and he tied her in an abdominal stretch, but she flipped him to the mat. Forza fired up and hit some more chops. Gabby hit a powerslam at 7:00, then a clothesline into the corner. Gabby caught him coming off the ropes! She hit a Bulldog Powerslam for a nearfall. Joey hit a moonsault press on a standing Gabby at 8:30. Gabby hit a German Suplex, and Joey rolled to the floor. She dove through the ropes onto him.

In the ring, she hit a delayed vertical suplex, and they were both down at 10:00. They got up and traded chops. Joey hit a running stunner for a nearfall. Gabby put him in a Torture Rack and spun him into a powerbomb for a nearfall at 12:00. She missed a splash to the mat. Janela hit a tornado DDT, then a brainbuster for a nearfall. Gabby hit a second-rope Bulldog Powerslam for a nearfall at 13:30. Joey hit a DVD for a nearfall, and he was in disbelief he didn’t win there.

Gabby got on the stage. They fought on the stage, and the fans scattered. She did a Gorilla Press, tossing him into the ring at 15:30! Gabby ran the length of the stage, dove through the ropes, and speared Janela for a nearfall. Janela hit a Death Valley Driver onto the apron at 17:00, and Gabby fell to the floor. They got in the ring and traded forearm strikes. Janela hit a snap Dragon Suplex at 18:30, but she hit another spear! She hit a Fire Thunder Driver (piledriver) for the pin! Janela’s losing streak continues!

Gabby Forza defeated Joey Janela at 18:42.

* In a video package, Atticus Cogar spoke about his title run.

8. Atticus Cogar vs. Alec Price for the GCW World Title. Cogar wore a Freddy Krueger-style striped shirt. Standing switches to open, as the crowd chanted “F— Ohio!” at Cogar. They tied up on the mat. Price hit a stiff kick to the spine. He hit a springboard twisting crossbody block for a nearfall at 2:30. He went for a springboard move, but Cogar shoved him off the ropes and into the crowd. Cogar slammed him back-first on the apron at 4:00, and he was in control.

In the ring, he hit a swinging side slam for a nearfall at 6:00. Cogar hit some chair strikes to the back. Atticus hit a Lionsault for a nearfall at 8:30. He got cooking skewers, swung and missed, and jabbed them into the turnbuckles. Price hit a huracanrana at 10:00. He ran the ropes to pick up steam and hit a hard clothesline. He hit his springboard Blockbuster for a nearfall, and they were both down. Price set up for a dive, but Atticus pushed a door into his face. Price hit a dive anyway, crashing onto the door over Atticus.

Back in the ring, Price threw a chair at Atticus, then another. (At least Cogar got his hands up to block it.) They fought on the ropes, and Atticus hit an Air Raid Crash through a door bridge for a nearfall at 14:30. Price hit a running Blockbuster for a nearfall at 16:00. Price hit a frog splash. Right on cue, Otis Cogar and Christian Napier ran in and attacked Price. I hate these no-DQ rules in GCW. Jordan Oliver ran into the ring to attack them. Otis threw a chair at Oliver’s unprotected head; that’s just uncalled for. The heels powerbombed Price onto a door in the corner at 18:30. Anakin Murphy came down to help.

The match was still going. Price and Atticus brawled on the floor. The crowd was completely dead now from the VNDL 48 shenanigans. This show started so hot, and now the crowd was lifeless. Price ran along a wood ledge and splashed onto Atticus, then threw him back into the ring. Price hit his springboard 720 DDT for a visual pin at 21:00, but the ref was pulled from the ring. Otis, Napier, Oliver, etc., continued to brawl, and they vanished to the back. Price got a rollup for a nearfall. Atticus hit a Brain Hemorrhage (snapmare driver) for a nearfall. Napier and Otis returned to the ring and attacked Price.

Price hit a top-rope double stomp on Atticus. He hit a Swerve-style Surprise Kick to the back of Atticus’ head. Alec went for a pin, but the ref … just stopped counting because music played??? This match has gone to complete shit. KJ Orso’s music played, but he didn’t come out. Atticus jabbed some skewers into Price’s head, hit a second Brain Hemorrhage, put his feet on the ropes for added leverage, and scored the pin. That match was utterly craptastic.

Atticus Cogar defeated Alec Price to retain the GCW World Title at 25:18.

* A video aired announcing the return of Nick Wayne for the celebration of Joey Janela’s 20 years in the business.

9. Slade vs. Vipress in a deathmatch. Doors were set up in the corner. I’ve seen enough deathmatches for one day, and the utterly craptastic Price-Atticus match has killed any interest I have left in this one. I skipped to the 10-minute mark. Slade was arranging cinder blocks in the ring. He speared her, but she had a cinder block hidden under her top. “Like Bret Hart!” Mosely shouted. Vipress hit a piledriver onto the cinder blocks for the pin.

Vipress defeated Slade in a death match at 10:24.

* VNDL 48 returned to the ring, with Otis holding several light tubes. They tied Vipress to the top rope and took turns striking her with weapons. Gross. Bear Bronson, Gabby Forza, and Anakin Murphy ran in and chased off the heels.

Final Thoughts: GCW just can’t help themselves. They just can’t. They deliver a great family-friendly show on July 4 that is free of garbage matches. But given a chance — a venue that allows bloody matches and loads of weapons — and GCW goes all-in on gross and violent bouts.

The show started great! I’ll narrowly go with Oliver vs. Leedz for best match, ahead of Mathers vs. Waller. The wild eight-man tag opener was really good for third. Yes, the first three matches were the best three matches. While I didn’t love the blood, Bear vs. Parrow was a good brawl. Gabby vs. Janela was a fine intergender match, and Joey’s clearly having fun with losing match after match, and it’s making him snap.

But then we got to the world title match. Well, Atticus-Price just gave us a contender for worst GCW match of the year. The constant, never-ending run-ins absolutely killed the crowd and destroyed my interest in watching it. VNDL 48 is to GCW what the House of Torture is to NJPW. Too many thrown chairs, too many weapons. A ref stopped a count because some music played. Why?? Atticus does nothing for me as champion, but I guess GCW doesn’t have to worry about him being snatched up by a TV promotion. To be clear, Alec Price is an awesome wrestler and one of my favorites to watch right now… but Atticus dragged him down to his level. It takes a match that is exceptionally bad to sour me this much.