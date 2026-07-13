WWE Survivor Series: WarGames date and location revealed

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release on Monday to announce the Survivor Series: WarGames event will be held on Saturday, November 28, at Daikin Park.

Powell’s POV: The venue’s listed capacity is 41,000 for baseball and nearly 50,000 for concerts. WWE listed the attendance for the 2020 Royal Rumble as 42,715 at the same venue (known then as Minute Maid Park). It will be interesting to see if WWE does anything differently with SummerSlam tickets moving slower compared to other recent WWE stadium events.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)