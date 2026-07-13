GCW “The Melee In Manchester” results (7/12): Vetter’s review of Atticus Cogar vs. Donovan Dijak for the GCW Title, Bear Bronson vs. Richard Holliday, Megan Bayne vs. Marcus Mathers

CategoriesGCW PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

GCW “The Melee In Manchester”

July 12, 2026, in Manchester, New Hampshire, at the Bishop Leo E. O’Neil Center

Streamed live on TrillerTV+

This is GCW’s New Hampshire debut. GCW has now run shows in nearly 40 states, and they have debuts in Nebraska and Minnesota coming in a few weeks. Manchester is an hour north (and just a bit west) of Boston.

* This venue is a large, plain gymnasium. The lights were on, and production was good. The crowd was maybe 300; this is a good turnout. Jordan Castle and Sidney Bakabella provided commentary.

1. “Team GCW” Juni Underwood, Don Freeze, ‘Sturdy’ Sal Mistretta, Jeffrey John, Ryan O’Neill, and Jimmy Lloyd vs. “Team New England” Dustin Waller, Kylon King, TJ Crawford, Seabass Finn, 23 Hazard, and Love, Doug in a 12-man tag. This should be fun! Hazard and Lloyd opened. Doug and TJ hit some of their team quick offense on Jimmy. Bakabella pointed out that this match has lucha tag rules. Jeffrey John hit a double bulldog on Crawford and Doug at 2:00. Finn ‘rowed’ John’s arms.

Sal entered and hit some football shoulder tackles on Seabass Finn, then a powerslam. Miracle Generation hit some quick team moves, as Waller slammed King onto Sal. Don Freeze entered and hit a dropkick on 23 Hazard, and that earned a pop. TJ and Doug battled Freeze. Finn hit a dive through the ropes at 6:00. Juni hit a plancha. Sal dove through the ropes (and took a football hand-off in the process) and crashed onto everyone on the floor. TJ and Doug hit a team spike piledriver on Juni.

Dustin hit a flip dive over the ring post onto several guys on the floor. We had a suplex off the top rope onto everyone on the floor. O’Neill stood on a basketball hoop (10 feet up!) and hit a crossbody block onto everyone on the floor at 8:30! In the ring, Waller hit a double Lethal Injection. John hit an Athena-style flying stunner at 9:30. Finn hit a fisherman’s suplex on John. O’Neill hit a Swanton Bomb for the pin! That was a fun sprint.

“Team GCW” Juni Underwood, Don Freeze, ‘Sturdy’ Sal Mistretta, Jeffrey John, Ryan O’Neill, Jimmy Lloyd defeated “Team New England” Dustin Waller, Kylon King, TJ Crawford, Seabass Finn, 23 Hazard, and Love, Doug at 10:06.

* Footage aired of the awful Atticus Cogar vs. Alec Price title match a day ago. For those who long for TNA overbooked Jeff Jarrett title matches with multiple run-in spots, this match is for you! Especially if you love referees stopping a count when music plays!

* Rich Palladino, the voice of the New England indy scene, did in-ring introductions for the next match!

2. Mani Arez and Armani Kayos vs. “VNDL 48” Otis Cogar and Christian Napier. Mani and Kayos haven’t teamed before, but they are both regulars in the New England scene. Kayos and Otis opened. Kayos and Mani worked over Napier early on. They hit a team suplex with Mani getting a nearfall at 3:00. Otis hit a running elbow drop on Mani for a nearfall. VNDL 48 began working over Mani in their corner. Napier hit a top-rope crossbody block

Mani hit a top-rope missile dropkick on Napier, and they were both down at 7:00. Kayos got the hot tag and battled Otis. Kayos hit a Bronco Buster on Otis, then a TKO stunner for a nearfall. Napier hit a standing neckbreaker. Otis and Mani traded blows, and Otis hit a spinebuster through a door in the corner. Napier hit a coast-to-coast missile dropkick on Mani. VNDL 48 hit a team neckbreaker-and-powerbomb combo on Kayos; they both piled on Armani for the pin.

Mani Arez and Armani Kayos defeated “VNDL 48” Otis Cogar and Christian Napier at 8:56.

* Slade was playing in a kids’ toy house outside.

3. Megan Bayne vs. Marcus Mathers. Bayne has the height advantage and possibly the weight advantage. She scooped him up and hit a belly-to-belly overhead suplex! She pushed Marcus into a corner and hit some chops, then a double-underhook suplex for a nearfall at 1:30. According to cagematch.net, they’ve shared the ring five times, and are 1-1 in prior singles matches. They fought to the floor, and she unloaded some forearm strikes and chops. In the ring, they took turns trying to hit a suplex, until Mathers hit one at 4:00.

Mathers stomped on her and took control. He hit a back suplex. He hit a clothesline in the corner. She hit a Helluva Kick, then a German Suplex at 6:00. Mathers punched her in the jaw. Megan caught him and hit a fallaway slam, then a Claymore Kick for a nearfall. Mathers hit a scoop bodyslam and an elbow drop at 7:30. He hit a corner fadeaway stunner and a Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall, and Marcus was frustrated he didn’t get the win there. Mathers hit a running shotgun dropkick that sent Bayne to the floor.

Marcus dove through the ropes, but she pushed him into the ring frame. She hit a release F5 slam onto the first-row chairs at 10:00! They got in the ring, and Mathers immediately hit a superkick! They fought on the top rope, and she hit a second-rope fallaway slam! “The power of this woman is second to none!” Castle shouted. Mathers immediately hit a top-rope superplex, but she held on and hit a Falcon Arrow for a nearfall. Marcus hit a spin kick to her jaw, but she hit a spear, and they were both down at 11:30.

They traded forearm strikes while on their knees. They got to their feet, and Marcus hit a European Uppercut. Megan hit a T-Bone Suplex, then a fisherman’s suplex at 13:00. He hit another dropkick, then a German Suplex. Megan popped to her feet and hit a flying clothesline. Mathers set up for a Tombstone Piledriver, but she spiked his head into the mat with a huracanrana. Megan hit an F5 faceplant for a believable nearfall.

Mathers hit his own F5 Slam, then a spin kick to her head! He nailed the fisherman’s buster for a nearfall at 15:00! The crowd chanted, “You can’t beat her!” Mathers nailed his Ospreay-style heel hook kick to her jaw, but Megan hit a Claymore kick. She hit another spear, then the Tombstone Piledriver for a believable nearfall at 16:30! Megan got underneath him in a corner, and she hit a running Liger Bomb and scored the pin. That was a blast.

Megan Bayne defeated Marcus Mathers at 16:53.

4. “Bustah and The Brain” Jordan Oliver and Alec Price vs. “Star Struck” Channing Thomas and Anthony Greene (w/Sidney Bakabella). Sidney grabbed the mic from Emil Jay and did his usual mic work. Greene appeared to have a leg injury two weeks ago (Channing had a substitute partner at a PWS show), so I’m glad to see he is good to go. Bustah and The Brain are 1-0 in their only prior tag match back in November. Emil just noted that match, saying it was his favorite GCW tag match of 2025.

Oliver dropped Channing with a chop. Price and Oliver hit stereo leg drops. Greene hit a running neckbreaker. Oliver and Price hit stereo clotheslines at 3:00. Sidney grabbed Price’s ankle, then he fled from Alec. Sidney hid under the ring! Price and Oliver pulled the shorter, younger “Joey Bakabella” from under the ring. Okay humor. Meanwhile, Channing hit a powerslam in the ring on Oliver. Star Struck worked Jordan over in their corner. Jordan and Channing traded chops. Oliver hit his running, twisting crossbody block at 6:30.

Price got a hot tag, and he unloaded some punches on Channing. Price ran the ropes to build up speed and hit a clothesline. Channing hit a German Suplex, then a second one. Price hit a half-nelson suplex on Channing. Price hit a suplex. Channing blocked the springboard Blockbuster, and he hit a Brainbuster for a nearfall at 9:00. Oliver tagged back in and hit some chops on Greene. Greene nailed a superkick, and he hit an inverted suplex, dropping Oliver stomach-first. Price and Channing got back in and traded punches.

Bakabella jumped on the apron and yelled at the ref. Price ripped off Sidney’s wig. He tossed it at Channing and kicked Channing. Greene got a blind tag that Price didn’t see! Greene hit a powerbomb on Price for a nearfall at 12:30. Channing hit a top-rope elbow drop for a nearfall. Oliver tagged in. Price hit the Doomsday Double Stomp, but Channing hit a top-rope elbow drop. The champs were going for a cover, but Sidney pulled the ref out of the ring!. Price hit a dive to the floor on the heels. In the ring. Price hit a frog splash. Channing accidentally splashed onto Greene! The champs hit their team Styles Clash to pin Greene. Excellent action.

“Bustah and The Brain” Jordan Oliver and Alec Price defeated “Star Struck” Channing Thomas and Anthony Greene at 16:00 even.

* Price and Oliver each spoke on the mic about their upcoming title match against KJ Orso and Sam Stackhouse. I’m sensing a title change is coming…

5. Mullet Man vs. CPA. Mullet Man has a certain Mike Awesome look; he wrestled on GCW’s show in Vermont last year. CPA came out to “Man! I Feel Like A Woman!” by Shania Twain (he rotates several songs). The commentators already noted it’s really warm in the building, and they wondered how many button-down shirts CPA was wearing. They locked up; MM is bigger, and he easily shoved CPA to the mat. CPA removed his first shirt to reveal another one. MM missed a guillotine leg drop. CPA hit the 1099 (comedy 619) at 2:00.

CPA hit a series of punches in the corner. MM did an airplane spin, but CPA hit his own airplane spin. They hit stereo clotheslines at 3:30. MM hit a Thesz Press and some punches. CPA hit a dropkick into the corner. MM hit a frog splash for a nearfall at 5:30, then another airplane spin. CPA hit a stunner and another 1099, then a second-rope dropkick for a nearfall at 7:00. Mullet Man caught CPA coming off the ropes and hit a stunner for a nearfall. CPA peeled off another shirt, hit the “Numbers Cruncher” (DVD), and scored the pin. Fun comedy match.

CPA defeated Mullet Man at 7:41.

6. Joey Janela vs. Leedz Lewis. The short French indy star Leedz is facing the top tier of the GCW roster on this U.S. tour; he’s a bit comparable to Mike Bailey but is generously listed at 5’7″. Jordan Castle talked about Janela’s slump since he lost to 14-year-old Brodie Lee Jr. over WrestleMania week. They tied up on the mat. Joey hit a German Suplex, but Leedz rotated and landed on his feet. Joey hit a powerbomb for a nearfall at 1:30, then a sliding clothesline for a nearfall. Joey is in the best shape of his career, and he’s slimmed down, but he has a big weight advantage.

Leedz hit the Bailey-style corner moonsault to the floor at 3:00. In the ring, he went for his split-legged twisting moonsault, but Joey got his knees up to block it. Janela hit a gutbuster over his knees, then a backbreaker over the knee for a nearfall. Leedz nailed a Frankensteiner at 5:30, and they were both down. Leedz hit a tornado DDT, then a second-rope moonsault for a nearfall. Joey hit a pair of stunners and a running knee for a nearfall at 7:30. Leedz nailed a Poison Rana, but Joey hit a snap Dragon Suplex. Leedz popped up and hit running knees to the back of Joey’s head, and they were both down at 9:00. Sharp exchange.

They got up and traded chops. Joey hit a European Uppercut. Leedz hit an enzuigiri and a bulldog for a nearfall. Joey hit a Death Valley Driver for a nearfall at 10:30. Leedz hit a Pele Kick, then a spin kick into the corner. Janela hit a Ren Narita-style flying knee to the throat, then a brainbuster for a believable nearfall at 12:30. Joey hit a clothesline, but Leedz hit a Michinoku Driver for a nearfall. He hit a top-rope springboard Canadian Destroyer, and this time he hit the split-legged twisting moonsault for the pin! Good action.

Leedz Lewis defeated Joey Janela at 14:55.

* Outside, a shirtless Slade was walking down the street. (He is so terrifying, yeah, I’d cross the street.) Bell timekeeper Amy Rose was seen looking at him, and she seemed interested in him. What’s that about?

7. Gabby Forza, Vipress, and Anakin Murphy vs. Charles Mason, Parrow, and Slade. Jordan Castle and John Mosely immediately talked about the renewed friendship between Slade and Mason, and they brought up that Amy Rose is also now friendly with Mason. Parrow opened against Anakin, who is half of Parrow’s size. Gabby battled Parrow. Vipress entered, but Mason hit a Sister Abigail swinging faceplant on her at 2:30. Gabby hit a powerslam on Mason, then some forearm strikes on Slade. She hit a Bulldog Powerbomb on Slade.

Forza scooped up teammate Murphy and tossed him onto Slade at 4:00. Vipress set up for a dive, but Mason sprayed fluid in her eyes and hit a DDT on her on the apron. Vipress hit a Canadian Destroyer on Mason at 6:00. Murphy got the hot tag and hit an enzuigiri on Slade, who no-sold it, so Murphy hit a stunner. Slade immediately hit a chokeslam on Anakin. Parrow bodyslammed Slade onto Murphy for a nearfall. Mason raked his fingers across Murphy’s back, then licked his fingers, earning a “You sick f—!” chant.

Both women tagged in, and they brawled with Slade and Mason. The women hit stereo DVDs for a nearfall at 8:30. Parrow jumped in and grabbed both women by the top of their heads. He tossed Vipress aside. Gabby hit a low blow on Parrow, and the women hit a team powerbomb on Parrow! Anakin hit a Trust Fall for a nearfall. Murphy threw a chair at Parrow. A masked man hopped on the apron and struck Murphy with a metal pipe. He repeatedly hit Murphy across the knee. Parrow chased the masked man to the back. In the ring, Vipress hit a DVD into the corner on Mason.

Slade dropped her with a clothesline. Slade hit a chokeslam on Forza for a nearfall at 11:30. Murphy was helped to the back. Gabby hit a spear on Gabby for a nearfall. Gabby and Slade traded forearm strikes. Forza hit a Jackhammer, but Mason made the save. Mason struck Gabby in the face with his title belt. He hit a Tombstone Piledriver and pinned Forza. Loud boos for that.

Charles Mason, Parrow, and Slade defeated Gabby Forza, Vipress, and Anakin Murphy at 12:49.

Gabby sat up, and she had a bloody lip. Mason was going to hit a Stomp on her, but Bear Bronson came to the ring, and Mason ran away. Being as Bronson is out here, it’s time for the next match! ALSO, promoter Brett Lauderdale and Charles Mason took over commentary for the next match!

8. Bear Bronson vs. Richard Holliday. Holliday jawed at Bronson. Standing switches to open, and the commentators talked about the rumors that Holliday could be “moving on” (possibly to WWE, but they didn’t say that.) Holliday teased that he was going to hit Bronson with His Signature Move (a low-blow uppercut). Richard hit a chop that Bear just absorbed, and Bear pulled down the straps of his singlet, inviting more chops. Bear hit some chops. Slade now sat down next to Mason and shared his thoughts on commentary, too.

Bronson hit a bodyslam at 6:30, then a second-rope elbow drop for a nearfall. Holliday rolled to the floor and tried to head to the back, but Bear cut him off. They looped ringside, with Bear in charge. Bear pushed Holliday into a chair held by a fan at 9:00. In the ring, Holliday took control and stomped on Bronson. Holliday hit a suplex, so Bronson hit a suplex and a clothesline at 14:00. Holliday slammed Bear for a nearfall.

Holliday accidentally hit His Signature Move on Ref Scarlett, who of course, no-sold it! Bronson immediately hit a Choke Bomb for a nearfall at 17:00. Bear backed Holliday into a corner and repeatedly punched him. However, Holliday hit the low-blow uppercut, powerbombed Bear, and got a nearfall. Holliday hit another low-blow uppercut and a suplex at 19:00, but Bear kicked out at one! Bear hit a low-blow uppercut! Bronson nailed the Fire Thunder Driver (piledriver) for the pin. Like a day ago, Mason let out a string of profanities at the loss.

Bear Bronson defeated Richard Holliday at 19:40.

* Bear headed to the back. The crowd gave Holliday a nice applause. However, Holliday took off his boots and left them in the ring! (My guess is it’s because we’ve seen the last of “Richard Holliday” and the next time we’ll see his face, he’ll have a goofy NXT-approved name.) He bowed to the crowd and left.

* The vignette aired for Nick Wayne’s return here on Aug. 6.

9. Atticus Cogar vs. Donovan Dijak for the GCW Title. Dijak had two belts (I believe his Limitless title and his BST Title). Dijak lives here, and he had his two young children with him in the ring before the bell. It goes without saying that Dijak has a big height and overall size advantage. They locked up, and Dijak easily backed Atticus into a corner. Dijak hit a backbreaker over the knee at 1:30, then a splash to the mat for a nearfall, and Atticus rolled to the floor to regroup. Dijak followed, and they brawled on the floor. Cogar shoved him face-first into the ring post at 3:00.

Atticus jawed at Dijak’s children; Donovan was livid and chased him away from them. As they got into the ring, Atticus did a Sabre-style neck-snap. He tossed Dijak into the rows of chairs. The crowd chanted, “F— Ohio!” at Atticus. Back in the ring, Cogar kept Dijak grounded. Dijak hit a back suplex, and they were both down at 6:30. Dijak hit a spinning Death Valley Driver for a nearfall. He hit a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall. Atticus hit a German Suplex and a running basement dropkick for a nearfall at 11:00.

Dijak avoided a Brain Hemorrhage, and he hit a superkick and a sit-out Choke Bomb for a nearfall at 12:30. Dijak hit his Discus Mafia Kick, and he hit the top-rope moonsault! However, Atticus hit a DVD into the corner for a nearfall, but Dijak got his fingers on the ropes. Atticus rolled to the floor and grabbed Dijak’s daughter, maybe age six! He threw her into the ring, and she was screaming! Otis Cogar and Napier were holding back Dijak! Atticus pulled out his cooking skewers and teased that he was going to use them on the girl!!!! The crowd booed this!

Dijak broke free and hit Atticus. He shoved the cooking skewers into Atticus’ head. Dijak nailed Feast Your Eyes (pop-up kneestrike) for a visual pin, but the ref was pulled from the ring. Dijak nailed a flip dive onto Otis and Napier! However, as Dijak got into the ring, Atticus hit his Brain Hemorrhage (snapmare driver) for the pin. A really strong finish; Dijak’s daughter performed her role well. Dijak’s kids rolled into the ring to check on him. He raised their arms as we faded to black.

Atticus Cogar defeated Donovan Dijak to retain the GCW Title at 16:11.

Final Thoughts: I really enjoyed this show. (To be clear, I really enjoyed the Saturday show, except for the Cogar-Price match.) As someone who winds up watching a lot of the New England wrestling scene (For one, it’s really good, and two, it’s what is available on IWTV), it was fun to watch this GCW vs. New England crossover event.

Some really, really good matches here. I’ll go with the Bayne-Mathers match for best, then the Price/Oliver-Star Struck tag for second. Janela-Leedz really entertained me for third. The main event was pretty good — I’m still not a big fan of Atticus — but they delivered a good match. The biggest problem was that no one thought Dijak was winning the belt. Kudos to his kids for doing their part in the finish. It’s a pretty stacked show when Bear-Holliday can’t crack the top four.

No real complaints with this show; it was a good debut in New Hampshire. My issue remains with the GCW concept that there are never any DQs (it’s up to the refs, who rarely use it anyway), so we have so much outside interference and use of weapons that is allowed. I would prefer to see some of that outside interference and cheating cut back. It would make it a bigger deal when it does happen.