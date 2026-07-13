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WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event lineup: The current card for Saturday’s MSG show

July 13, 2026

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event special that will be held on Saturday in New York, New York, at Madison Square Garden.

-WWE Champion CM Punk and Cody Rhodes vs. Gunther and Sami Zayn

-Paige and Brie Bella vs. Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

-Danhausen vs. JD McDonagh

-World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns and New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson team up “for an acknowledgment fit for The World’s Most Famous Arena.”

Powell’s POV: WWE officially added Reigns and Brunson today. Join me for my live review of Saturday Night’s Main Event as it streams on Peacock (and Netflix internationally) starting at 7CT/8ET. Jake Barnett and I will team up for a same-night audio review that will be available to everyone as this week’s Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

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