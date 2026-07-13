Glory Pro Wrestling “Ascend” episode 116-117 results: Vetter’s review of Kody Lane vs. Rahim De La Suede for the Crown of Glory Title, The Collab vs. Davey Bang and August Matthews for the Glory Pro Tag Titles

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By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Glory Pro Wrestling “Ascend” (Episodes 116-117)

Taped May 31, 2026, in St. Louis, Missouri, at St. Charles Convention Center

Premiered June 28, 2026, and July 12, 2026, via YouTube.com

* The lights are on and it’s easy to see. The crowd was maybe 200. I’ve noted this before, but I watch with my headphones in my laptop, and I have one commentator in my left ear and another commentator in my right ear; it’s just how they produce these shows.

Episode 116

1. “The Thoroughbreds” Talon Graves and Atlas Armstrong vs. “The Revolution” Quest Parker and Anthony Lopes. The Thoroughbreds came out to “The Pink Pony Club,” and they wear pink pants. I am pretty sure these guys debuted at an outdoor taping a month ago. Atlas is taller with short, dark hair, while Graves is short and blond. A nice pop for The Revolution, who have now been on the roster for maybe a year now. Quest and Talon opened. Quest was yanked off the apron to the floor.

In the ring, Talon hit a dropkick on Lopes and kept him grounded. The Thoroughbreds kept Lopes in their corner with quick tags. Atlas hit a snap suplex for a nearfall at 5:00. Lopes hit a suplex on Talon into the corner. Quest got a hot tag and hit a missile dropkick. He hit a Pele Kick at 6:30. Lopes hit a German Suplex. Quest hit a top-rope fadeaway stunner on Talon for a believable nearfall. Talon rolled up Quest with a handful of tights for the tainted pin! The commentators agreed that it was a huge upset.

“The Thoroughbreds” Talon Graves and Atlas Armstrong defeated “The Revolution” Quest Parker and Anthony Lopes at 8:03.

* Footage aired of Maggie Lee winning the Glory Pro Women’s Title. Outside, Maggie boasted about winning the belt and noted her successful title defense against Charli Evans. More of this, please!!!

2. “The Collab” Shazza McKenzie and Laynie Luck vs. Davey Bang and August Matthews for the Glory Pro Tag Team Titles. The Collab won the belts from Bang and Matthews, so this is a rematch. The women wore their fairly identical blue gear. Shazza opened against Matthews, and they traded standing switches. Laynie and Bang tied up, and she dropped him with a shoulder tackle at 2:00. They traded some fast reversals and had a standoff. Nice sequence. Luck hit some armdrags and a dropkick. The Collab hit stereo basement dropkicks on Davey.

August fell head-first into Bang’s groin at 3:30, and the crowd groaned. Shazza hit a springboard splash to the floor on the guys. In the ring, she hit a fisherman’s suplex on Bang for a nearfall. The guys hit some stereo moves and kept Shazza grounded. Bang stomped on her left arm and got a nearfall at 6:00. (This has been a babyface matchup thus far, but the crowd seems to be behind the women, as per usual in intergender matches.) Shazza now dropped Bang head-first into August’s groin. “These guys are having a bad day,” a commentator said.

Laynie got the hot tag and hit a missile dropkick, then a German Suplex on Bang. She clotheslined August to the floor, then dove through the ropes onto him at 7:30. In the ring, Laynie hit a Magic Screw twisting neckbreaker off the ropes on August. Bang hit a DVD on the apron on Shazza! Matthews hit a Mafia Kick on Laynie, then a running Cave-In stomp to her chest for a nearfall. This has been really good action. Bang hit a brainbuster on Laynie for a nearfall at 9:30. The guys hit their team double stomps on Luck’s back, then Bang hit the Spears Tower for a nearfall, but Shazza made the save.

Shazza hit a piledriver on Bang on the apron! Laynie hit a running knee on Matthews, then a stomp to his chest. Shazza hit a standing neckbreaker on August. Laynie hit a DVD on Matthews, dropping him over Shazza’s knees, for a nearfall. She then dropped him ribs-first over Shazza’s knees for a nearfall at 12:00. Bang got in and hit some forearm strikes on each woman. He hit a handspring-back-double elbow. He again went for a Spears Tower, but the wrestlers hit knee strikes to his head. The Collab hit stereo Canadian Destroyers. Laynie hit an Athena-style flying stunner and pinned Bang!

“The Collab” Shazza McKenzie and Laynie Luck defeated Davey Bang and August Matthews to retain the Glory Pro Tag Team Titles at 13:49.

Episode 117

1. Dante Pharaoh vs. Chris Hendrix. Pharaoh has dyed some of his hair blond. Hendrix has long dreadlocks, and he’s the babyface, and he’s a bit thicker. They traded some quick reversals, and Chris hit a dropkick at 1:30. Dante hit some blows and kept Hendrix grounded. He tied Hendrix in the ropes and was in charge.

Pharaoh hit a back suplex at 3:00, then a suplex for a nearfall. They hit stereo clotheslines and were both down. Hendrix hit a springboard twisting crossbody block for a nearfall at 5:00. Dante hit a Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall. Hendrix hit a second-rope Lungblower to the chest, then an Overdrive twisting slam for the pin. Good action.

Chris Hendrix defeated Dante Pharaoh at 6:45.

* Footage aired of Mike Outlaw winning a match. Mike Outlaw and his manager, Cinko, were walking outside the building and greeted arriving fans. Outlaw is suddenly enjoying being a good guy and having the support of the fans!

2. Kody Lane vs. Rahim De La Suede for the Crown of Glory Title. They locked up and traded standing switches; Kody is taller and thicker; he definitely has a weight advantage. Rahim hit a standing moonsault for a nearfall. Kody hit a flying senton for a nearfall at 3:00. They went to the floor, where Lane threw him into the guardrails and was in charge. He got a nearfall in the ring and hit another senton. These two are both babyfaces here, but the crowd was getting behind the challenger, as Lane was dominating the action.

Kody hit another flying senton at 6:30. He hit his Lionsault on a standing Rahim, then he suplexed Rahim into the turnbuckles and got another nearfall at 8:00. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Rahim hit a top-rope crossbody block, then a German Suplex for a nearfall at 10:00. Kody went for another senton, but Rahim got his knees up! Rahim hit a Canadian Destroyer for a nearfall. Kody got up and unloaded a series of chops. He hit a Buckle Bomb and a Jay Driller for a believable nearfall at 12:00; the commentators were shocked at Rahim’s kickout.

They got up and traded forearm strikes. Rahim got a backslide for a nearfall. They traded rollups. Lane went for another Lionsault, but Rahim caught him with a kick in mid-flip. Rahim hit a frog splash for a nearfall at 14:30. They fought on the ropes. Rahim hit a 450 Splash for a believable nearfall. They traded more rollups. Kody grabbed the ropes for added leverage and scored the pin! Rahim was livid and threw the ref to the mat! The commentators were shocked that Lane resorted to cheating! The crowd chanted “Bullshit!”

Kody Lane defeated Rahim De La Suede to retain the Crown of Glory Title at 16:38.

* “The Working Man” Dan Adams ran to the ring and attacked Rahim! That brought out Ethan Price for the save, but Dan hit a low blow on Ethan. Kody grabbed a chair and thought about hitting Dan… but he instead repeatedly struck Price across the back with the chair! The crowd was livid and started chanting, “F— you, Kody!” Lane and Dan continued to beat up Price, and they shook hands.

Final Thoughts: I think this concludes the matches taped at this event. Two really good main events. Bang and Matthews are the best tag team in the Midwest. Laynie and Shazza are certainly both top five women in the Midwest. And Lane has been a good champion here. I noted that Kody entered the match as a babyface. He didn’t really cheat at all during the match until the finish, but he was certainly not the fan favorite. I liked the full heel turn, especially with Mike Outlaw now as a babyface.