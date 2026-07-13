AEW Full Gear date and location announced

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW has revealed the location of the annual Full Gear pay-per-view. The company announced that the 2026 Full Gear event will be held on Saturday, November 14, in Phoenix, Arizona, at the Mortgage Matchup Center. Check out the offical announcement AZcentral.com.

Powell’s POV: The Mortgage Matchup Center has a listed capacity of 18,000 for concerts. It is the home venue of the NBA’s Phoenix Suns. AEW held the Double or Nothing pay-per-view at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, back in May.

AEW Full Gear is coming to Phoenix, AZ! As announced by @azcentral, one of AEW’s biggest PPVs of the year, #AEWFullGear, is heading to the Mortgage Matchup Center on Saturday, November 14! pic.twitter.com/Nnx2PNCdSX — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 13, 2026

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)