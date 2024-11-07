AEW All In Texas ticket info

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW issued the following press release regarding AEW All In Texas tickets.

November 6, 2024 – All Elite Wrestling and REV Entertainment, the official events partner of the Texas Rangers, today announced that tickets for AEW All In: Texas will go on sale Monday, December 9 at 10 AM CT via Ticketmaster.com AEWTix.com and AEWTix.com.

The announcement was made on Wednesday night during AEW Dynamite. AEW All In: Texas takes place Saturday, July 12, 2025 live from Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

In addition, exclusive All Elite Experience VIP Packages for AEW All In: Texas go on sale Wednesday, November 20 at 10 AM CT via Ticketmaster.com and AEWTix.com. The packages include premier seating in either ringside or lower bowl seats, meet and greets with AEW stars, pre-show photo opportunities, crowd-free shopping, a dedicated VIP Concierge representative and more.

Fans interested in exclusive pre-sale opportunities can register to become an AEW Insider by visiting allelitewrestling.com/aew-insider.

AEW All In: Texas will air live around the world on pay-per-view and marks the first time an AEW pay-per-view event has ever been held in Texas. It will also be the first-ever professional wrestling event ever held at Globe Life Field.

Powell’s POV: It’s going to be very interesting to see how many tickets AEW can move for this event. They’ve struggled to sell tickets for their weekly television events in most markets. They are obviously banking on the idea that fans will be more likely to purchase tickets for a stadium show.