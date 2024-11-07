WWE Raw rating: The Crown Jewel fallout show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.465 million viewers for USA Network, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. Viewership was up from last week’s 1.401 million average. Raw delivered a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from last week’s 0.41 rating.

Powell’s POV: The first hour of Raw averaged 1.483 million viewers, and the second hour averaged 1.446 million viewers. One year earlier, the November 6, 2023 edition of Raw delivered 1.522 million viewers and a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic for the Crown Jewel fallout edition.