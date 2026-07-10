WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event lineup: Big tag team main event added to the Peacock special at MSG

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event special that will be held on Saturday, July 18, in New York, New York, at Madison Square Garden.

-WWE Champion CM Punk and Cody Rhodes vs. Gunther and Sami Zayn

-Paige and Brie Bella vs. Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

-Danhausen vs. JD McDonagh

Powell’s POV: Nick Aldis announced Punk and Cody vs. Gunther and Zayn on Smackdown, only to be attacked by Gunther. Join me for my live review of Saturday Night’s Main Event as it streams live on Peacock (and Netflix internationally) starting at 7CT/8ET. Jake Barnett and I will team up for a same-night audio review.