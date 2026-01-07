WWE Smackdown rating: How the first show of 2026 performed

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with an average of 1.175 million viewers for USA Network, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The number was up slightly compared to the previous episode’s 1.138 million viewership average.

Powell’s POV: Friday’s Smackdown finished with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up compared to the previous week’s 0.27 rating. This was the first time the show was three hours in length since June. One year earlier, the January 3, 2025, edition of Smackdown produced 1.528 million viewers and a 0.45 rating for USA Network.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)