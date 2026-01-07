Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling to launch a new pro wrestling competition series

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Reality of Wrestling issued the following press release on Wednesday to announce the PROSPE-X competition series.

Houston, TX (January 7, 2026) — Reality of Wrestling (ROW), the premier professional wrestling organization founded by two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T and WWE Hall of Famer “Queen” Sharmell Huffman, today announced PROSPE-X, an all-new episodic competition series created to identify, develop, and spotlight the next generation of professional wrestling talent.

PROSPE-X will feature 10 of the most promising independent prospects in the United States — including nine singles competitors and one tag team — selected through an open nationwide submission process. The series provides an authentic look at the dedication, sacrifice, and relentless work required to chase a career inside the squared circle.

Competitors will be evaluated by an elite panel of industry leaders, including:

Booker T — Two-time WWE Hall of Famer & Founder, Reality of Wrestling

— Two-time WWE Hall of Famer & Founder, Reality of Wrestling Ryan Davidson — Head Trainer, Reality of Wrestling & ROW’s first-ever Grand Slam Champion

— Head Trainer, Reality of Wrestling & ROW’s first-ever Grand Slam Champion Brad Gilmore — ESPN broadcaster & longest-tenured announcer in Reality of Wrestling history

The 10-episode season blends documentary-style storytelling with high-pressure, in-ring evaluation. Each episode highlights a competitor’s personal journey and background, followed by in-depth performance analysis from the PROSPE-X panel.

Matches and featured content from PROSPE-X will debut on the official Reality of Wrestling YouTube channel, which has nearly 900,000 subscribers and ranks among the most-watched professional wrestling platforms online.

At the conclusion of the season, one standout competitor will earn a spot on the Reality of Wrestling roster and be featured at one of ROW’s marquee “Big Four” events: The Last Stand Rumble, Summer of Champions, SubZero, or Battle to the Bell.

Submissions Information

Submissions for PROSPE-X open on Wednesday, January 7th.

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSes2RN2JXYgp-iZCWZnJwJUG-Bf6vWfaCQS5ViiSAmAiwDG9w/viewform

All applicants must submit through the official Reality of Wrestling submission link (to be announced).

By submitting materials to PROSPE-X, applicants acknowledge and agree that all video, audio, likeness, and promotional assets submitted may be used by Reality of Wrestling for broadcast, digital distribution, marketing, and promotional purposes across all media platforms, in perpetuity, without additional compensation.

Powell’s POV: My potential interest level starts with which independent wrestlers will compete. If the cast is strong, then it will come down to the format and whether the show feels authentic. Is this another version of Tough Enough, or do they have something else in mind? We’ll let you know once they announce the names of the contestants and when the series gets a premiere date.

